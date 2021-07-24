 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Sci Tech   

. . . Delta is for Danger . . .

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment, In Series: Pandemic
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 88362
Message Robert Adler

The following is a summary of a Covid-19 update sponsored on July 23 by the Newswise science-news service, featuring three experts:

Perry Halkitis, a public-health psychologist and applied statistician at New Jersey's Rutgers University,

Eleanor Wilson, a medical doctor and infectious-disease specialist at the University of Maryland, and

David Souleles, Director of UC Irvine's Covid-19 response team, recently retired. Orange County Public Health Director

The focus of the update was the emergence and trajectory of the delta variant and what that implies for the US:

. . . Delta is for danger . . .
. . . Delta is for danger . . .
(Image by iSO-FORM LLC)   Details   DMCA

Here are some of the key points the experts made:

--The delta variant is a serious threat in the US and worldwide.

--As recently reported, the level of viremia--the viral load in the bloodstream--from a Covid-delta infection is 1,000 times higher than from previous versions of the virus. That's probably what makes it so infectious.

--According to Dr. Wilson, the infectiousness, or "R-nought" value, of the original version of Covid-19 was estimated to be between 1 and 3. Statistically that means that one infected person would pass the virus to one to three others. The beta version's R value was between 4 and 6. The delta variant is 8 or 9. The only virus known to be more easily transmitted is measles, with an R value of 13.

--Unfortunately, the current vaccines appear to offer less protection against delta than against earlier versions of the virus. However, even though they may not completely protect against catching the virus, they are still highly effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death. As such, vaccines remain our most important and urgent line of defense. "If we want to get back to normal life, we need our vaccination rates to be much higher," Souleles says. "That's priority number one to get our lives closer to what they were in January of 2020."

--That doesn't just include the US. The billions of people worldwide who are still not vaccinated are not just at risk personally, but represent a huge reservoir of current and future Covid-19 cases and so a huge opportunity for the virus to continue to mutate and spin off even more dangerous variants. "It's a global problem," says Wilson. "We have to vaccinate everyone. If we give the virus fewer opportunities to replicate, we win."

--All of the experts were very concerned about the portion of the US population--roughly one half--that is not yet vaccinated. They emphasize the importance of recognizing that this is not a monolithic group of dedicated vaccine refusers. Instead, these are individuals with many different issues, including some with very real medical, scheduling or other practical issues, some with normal hesitancy, anxieties and fears, such as a fear of needles, some who lack information or have been exposed to partial or incorrect information, and, unfortunately, a substantial number of people with politicized resistance to the vaccine and other protective measures. "Half of the half--another 25 percent--are malleable," says Halkitis. "Focus on them first."

--The experts advocate both continued public education and persistent one-on-one outreach, aimed at recognizing and addressing each person's specific issues. "The media need to help people figure out what's real and what's not real, people who are being bombarded by misinformation," says Halkitis.

"It takes a lot of conversation, but you have to keep doing it," says Wilson. To which Souleles adds, "Not just one conversation, maybe three, four or five."

--However, when education and patient one-to-one persuasion don't work, stronger steps may need to be taken. "I'd take a "tough-guy-from-New-York" approach," says Halkitis. "If you live in a civil society and you want to navigate spaces like concerts, restaurants, jobs and schools, you need to be vaccinated. Macron did it in France. If you want your children to go to school, they have to be vaccinated."

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Robert Adler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

I'm a retired psychologist, author and freelance writer focusing on science, technology and fact-based political and social commentary.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Pandemic"

How much is a face mask worth? Try $3000 (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/03/2020
Universal mask use in public could save 130,000 lives in the next 4 months (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 10/24/2020
The coronavirus as a reality check (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 10/06/2020
View All 8 Articles in "Pandemic"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Google's AlphaZero is now scary smart

Climate--we're turning the clock back 3.3 million years

Three kinds of gun laws save lives

A 38,000-year-old whodunit: What really happened to our Neanderthal cousins?

To mask or not to mask, that is the question

What if we had a sociopathic narcissist as President in a time of crisis?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Robert Adler

Become a Fan
Author 88362
(Member since Jun 11, 2013), 2 fans, 21 articles, 161 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linked In Page Instagram Page

  New Content

I had the opportunity to sit in on a presentation by three experts bringing us up to date on Covid-19, and especially the delta variant and what it implies for the US. I thought it was well worth summarizing for OpEdNews readers.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 24, 2021 at 10:50:22 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 