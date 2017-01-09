Refresh  
When you lie down with dogs: Trump, Assange, and the Pwogs

It is an old saw that politics makes odd bedfellows. This folk wisdom rests on the idea stated by Henry Kissinger (who has lain down with most Presidents since Nixon, under whom he orchestrated the slaughter of a million Vietnamese while winning the Nobel Peace Prize.). He is the epitome of realpolitik, an idea he expressed as " . America has no permanent friends or enemies, only interests.."

(image by will-mcculloch)

This is the same advice that Machiavelli gave and which is exemplified in the odd exchanges of friends and enemies by our current incoming tyrant, Donald Trump. I use tyrant in its original Greek meaning of a leader who gains power by appealing to the poor.

"I love the poorly educated," he affirmed during the campaign. Tho he himself was born rich and claims to be a billionaire, and has filled his cabinet with other billionaires, his base of support are still the declining working class, whose median wages have declined by 40% since 1989. In a 1999 interview, he said that the poor were "morons." Today, they are heroes. The friendship of tyrants is a tool of exploitation: "I don't need your votes anymore."

(image by Mark Turnauckas)

The other camp that claims the poor, the oppressed, as their base are the progressives. The bed that now finds Trump and a part of the progressives spooning has been made by Julian Assange, a man who made his mark by exposing American misdeeds, including war crimes, and now is the source for the man who once wished him dead.

Hillary Clinton about 6 yrs ago, as Wikileaks dumped information documenting US war crimes and other misdeeds, called for a drone strike to kill Assange. She claimed she was joking, but no one doubts she wished him dead..

So did Donald Trump: "Speaking on camera to preview Brian Kilmeade's radio show, the Fox News anchor brought up the topic of WikiLeaks. At the time, WikiLeaks had published hundreds of thousands of classified documents and videos that were leaked to the organization by Pfc. Chelsea Manning, known at the time as Pfc. Bradley Manning.

    "I think it's disgraceful, I think there should be like death penalty or something,"

    Both viewed Assange as an enemy who should be killed. Evil.

    Today, Clinton still wishes Assange dead , as she blames him for working with Russia to defeat her, a goal he, Trump, and Putin did ardently desire.

    Trump, for his part, is now praising Assange and using him as the basis of his denial that the Russian intervention that he asked for is "fake news" and that the intelligence agencies which have vouched for intervention, but which insured his election by releasing emails to the media which caused a Trump surge, are lying.

    Assange, for his part, has given qualified praise to Trump:

    "Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, has offered guarded praise of Donald Trump, arguing the president-elect "is not a DC insider..."

    "Hillary Clinton's election would have been a consolidation of power in the existing ruling class of the United States," Assange told the Italian newspaper la Repubblica.

    "Donald Trump is not a DC insider, he is part of the wealthy ruling elite of the United States, and he is gathering around him a spectrum of other rich people and several idiosyncratic personalities."

    retired, working radical egalitarian/libertarian socialist old school independent, vegan, survivor


    The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

    dale ruff

    (Member since Sep 14, 2014)


    I expect this perspective to be unpopular among many on the left. I urge all to keep it in mind, while keeping an open mind.

    My thesis is that Trump is a realpolitiker of the Kissinger/Nixon/Machiavelli type, who will use you and then throw you away. That should cast some doubt on the current alliiance of Trump, Assange, and some progressives, united in an unholy alliance by hatred of Hillary Clinton. The enemy of my enemy is my friend is a saying that underscores the falsity of political friendships and the convenient and temporary assignment of "enemy."

    My final message is: do not jump into bed with anyone who has slept around.

    Submitted on Monday, Jan 9, 2017 at 3:14:36 PM

    Rob Kall

    Editor-in-Chief
    (Member since Jun 5, 2005)


    Comment by Rob Kall:

    Or maybe the Clinton machine, which includes Obama, is being consistently dishonest in putting out this story. Or perhaps you prefer to believe the serial liars running the US spy agencies-- the ones with a history of lying to congress.

    Trump is disgusting but so are the people who have been behind the Russia Hack story.

    Submitted on Monday, Jan 9, 2017 at 3:17:35 PM

