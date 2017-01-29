- Advertisement -



Our current ruler, who governs without consent, has violated the Geneva Accords, which according to the Constitution, are "the supreme law of the land," on two counts:

1. He has issued orders to turn back refugees from Central America who are fleeing violence

2. He has banned refugees from 7 war torn nations.



The Geneva Accords, which the US has ratified and which is, therefore, the law of the land, makes denying protection to those fleeing wars and violence on humanitarian grounds a grave crime.

So not only is Trump in violation of US laws, he is guilty of violating international laws. Another important agreement which Trump is violating is the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), which was adopted in 1948, guarantees the right to seek and enjoy asylum in other countries.

The Senate gave this consent (forThe International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) in April 1992, and in early June, George Bush signed the instrument of ratification. On June 8, 1992, the US, one of the key players in drafting the Covenant, finally ratified this important human rights treaty.

These treaties offer sufficient grounds to impeach Trump for violating "the supreme law of the land" and ignoring international laws by violating human rights.

And this in his first week!



Denying protection to people fleeing violence, most of it caused by US military intervention, is not only a crime but a stain on our honor as decent human beings committed to the rule of law and the moral obligation to provide protection to victims of war and violence, whether in Iraq, Syria, or Honduras, all aided and abetted by the US itself.

It's time to stop the Trump crimes now! Those who argue we should give him a chance must now face the fact that he is already in violation of the Constitution and international treaties, which are the law of the land.

Lawlessness is the signature of tyranny, and it arises when leaders rule without consent and without obeying the system of rules by which all republics are governed.



"The means of defence against. foreign danger, have been always the instruments of tyranny at home."

" James Madison

Resist in every way possible and with all your energy, citizens.

"We move toward a lofty ideal. On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart's desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron." -- H. L. Mencken (Baltimore Sun 26 July 1920)



"The people want wholesome dread. They want to fear something. They want someone to frighten them and make them shudderingly submissive." -- Ernst Rohm, Hitler's chief of the SA

Stand up and say NO as loudly and often as you can. We are led by criminals and only we can bring them to justice.



