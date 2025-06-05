World environment day and more

On world environment day 5 June 2025 we at the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability received the keys from the contractor for the new building to house our planned museum focused on environmental issues, natural and cultural heritage, and indigenous people knowledge (all issues of sustainability and connectivity). By nature this runs against the mythology (nay intent) of "a land without a people". We now begin meetings with colleagues and friends locally and around the world because we need the support to actually create the museum content. We need YOUR support (time, ideas, in-kind support, donations etc). Watch this video and then email us at info@palestinenature.org

We must together work to stop the genocide and ALSO stop the ecocide globally both driven by colonal interests

"Another blood-soaked hand is raised. For the 5th time since the current wave of genocide in Palestine began, the US has again vetoed a ceasefire in the UN Security Council against the wishes of all other states at the council. For those still claiming that the US is trying to negotiate a ceasefire, your lies are exposed for all the world to see. This the gesture of a co-perpetrator, of a genocidaire."

Greta Thunberg speaks from the boat sailing to Gaza.

Action: Sign formal notice to Israel on the Madleen ship.

Witnesses describe a massacres at "aid distribution" (more like death traps):

From Mosab Abo Taho: "I have just found this video posted by Ameen's friends. This man is named Ameen Sameer Khalifa. He documented the moment when Israeli soldiers opened fire at them yesterday morning. Ameen was killed along with over 30 people. The Israeli forces denied their responsibility for the killing and the media changed their headlines. Can you tell us who killed Ameen and the other starved people?"

HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH: "Gunning down people you are choosing to starve as they desperately seek food for their families shocks the conscience. States should urgently act, including imposing sanctions and an arms embargo, to press Israel to stop exterminating Palestinians."

From Craig Murray in Scotland 'Perhaps somebody might explain to me the moral difference between: herding people into "food distribution points" then shooting them, and herding people into "shower rooms" then gassing them?'

Join and boycott Cevron.

The suffering in Gaza is a moral crisis.

Gaza Tribunal play list.

Alistair McIntosh To restore light unto the nations: Israel, Palestine, Scotland and the charter of the land. Theology in Scotland 32.1(2025): 5-24

Jonathan Cook asks us to ignore Keir Starmer's theatrics.

Stay Humane and keep hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

