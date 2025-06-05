 
Login/Register Login | Register
338 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 6/5/25

World environment day and more

By DR MAZIN QUMSIYEH  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   No comments, In Series: Reports from Palestine
Author 6967
Editor
Peter Barus
Message Peter Barus

On world environment day 5 June 2025 we at the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability received the keys from the contractor for the new building to house our planned museum focused on environmental issues, natural and cultural heritage, and indigenous people knowledge (all issues of sustainability and connectivity). By nature this runs against the mythology (nay intent) of "a land without a people". We now begin meetings with colleagues and friends locally and around the world because we need the support to actually create the museum content. We need YOUR support (time, ideas, in-kind support, donations etc). Watch this video and then email us at info@palestinenature.org

We must together work to stop the genocide and ALSO stop the ecocide globally both driven by colonal interests

"Another blood-soaked hand is raised. For the 5th time since the current wave of genocide in Palestine began, the US has again vetoed a ceasefire in the UN Security Council against the wishes of all other states at the council. For those still claiming that the US is trying to negotiate a ceasefire, your lies are exposed for all the world to see. This the gesture of a co-perpetrator, of a genocidaire."

Greta Thunberg speaks from the boat sailing to Gaza.

Action: Sign formal notice to Israel on the Madleen ship.

Witnesses describe a massacres at "aid distribution" (more like death traps):

  • From Mosab Abo Taho: "I have just found this video posted by Ameen's friends. This man is named Ameen Sameer Khalifa. He documented the moment when Israeli soldiers opened fire at them yesterday morning. Ameen was killed along with over 30 people. The Israeli forces denied their responsibility for the killing and the media changed their headlines. Can you tell us who killed Ameen and the other starved people?"
  • HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH: "Gunning down people you are choosing to starve as they desperately seek food for their families shocks the conscience. States should urgently act, including imposing sanctions and an arms embargo, to press Israel to stop exterminating Palestinians."
  • From Craig Murray in Scotland 'Perhaps somebody might explain to me the moral difference between: herding people into "food distribution points" then shooting them, and herding people into "shower rooms" then gassing them?'

Join and boycott Cevron.

The suffering in Gaza is a moral crisis.

Gaza Tribunal play list.

Alistair McIntosh To restore light unto the nations: Israel, Palestine, Scotland and the charter of the land. Theology in Scotland 32.1(2025): 5-24

Jonathan Cook asks us to ignore Keir Starmer's theatrics.

Stay Humane and keep hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

Rate It | View Ratings

Peter Barus Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Genocide; Genocide, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact EditorContact Editor
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Reports from Palestine"

Day 604: Be inspired, be informed, act, "negotiations" and more (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 06/02/2025
Two things you must know and more (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/22/2025
Dustbin of History (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/18/2025
View All 161 Articles in "Reports from Palestine"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Disinformed about the Disinformation Governance Board? Call Chertoff!

The Great Reset: Masters of the Universe are going to make it all ok

The Thing About Lighting Rods

Sorry. We're toast. A failed experiment. Have fun, people.

2007 LTE on upcoming 08 Election

Oil, or What? Life After Capitalism

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend