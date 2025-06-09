Will the Real Working Class Hero Please Stand Up

Poor man wanna be rich
Rich man wanna be king
And a king aint satisfied
Til he rules everything
Bruce Springsteen, Badlands
"Beyond the Palace, Hemi-powered drones
Scream down the Boulevard"- Springsteen, Born to Run
Springsteen evolved from Ãƒ ï ? ? ? ? ï ? ? ‚ ï ? ?ï ? ?...“rock stardom to cultural icon" with Born In The USA, an album released as I prepared to enter my senior year in high school. While this served as my introduction to Ãƒ ï ? ? ? ? ï ? ? ‚ ï ? ?ï ? ?...“The Boss" beyond the ever-present Ãƒ ï ? ? ? ? ï ? ? ‚ ï ? ?ï ? ?...“Born To Run", I was already learning about the types of stories he was singing about. Motley Crue was more likely to be on my turntable than Ãƒ ï ? ? ? ? ï ? ? ‚ ï ? ?ï ? ?...“Johnny 99", but I had a girlfriend who lived across the Ramapo River from the Ford plant in Mahwah, its abandoned shell casting a shadow over a neighborhood hurting from its closure as corporations sought cheaper, non-union labor in the South.
Well they closed down the auto plant in Mahwah late that month
Ralph went out lookin' for a job but he couldn't find none
He came home too drunk from mixin' Tanqueray and wine
He got a gun, shot a night clerk, now they call him Johnny 99
My appreciation for Springsteen has grown, especially for his storytelling ability, both in song and from the stage. For the uninitiated, I recommend Live / 1975 - 85, documenting his performances from the start of his career through the Born in the USA tour. These songs give voice to the working class from an artist who was born from those same roots and used his talent to access the ultimate American Dream.
I hope to one day make amends for not having seen Springsteen in his native environment. Watching him perform in New Jersey remains an item yet to be checked off my bucket list.
This kid is a magnet
Growing up in New York during the 1980s, Donald Trump also loomed large in my cultural consciousness. Unlike Springsteen, he wasn't admired as his brash, flashy, and self-promoting image was antithetical to the underdog spirit New Yorkers typically root for. He was the son of a wealthy slumlord, stiffed contractors, and bankrupted businesses; not traits that would earn respect among those who lived and worked in his hometown.Ãƒ ï ? ? ? ? ï ? ? ‚ ï ? ?ï ? ?...“Yo, Mr. Trump, can I ask you a question
You got some spare change for me sucker?
Now I'm down and out and there ain't no doubt
I am here to stay
Ãƒ ï ? ? ? ? ï ? ? ‚ ï ? ?ï ? ?...“Panhandlin' Prince"
While gaining notoriety as a developer in Atlantic City, a city whose legalization of gambling had increased its tourist business at the expense of other Jersey Shore locations like Asbury Park, Trump began to hone his ability to harness the fears of the working class for political gain. In 1989, he took out full-page ads in major newspapers calling for the reinstatement of the death penalty following the arrest of five black and latino teens for the rape of a white woman in Central Park. Luckily for them, Trump was unsuccessful in this effort as the Central Park Five were all eventually exonerated when DNA evidence proved the crime was committed by someone else. Trump is still calling for their death.Ãƒ ï ? ? ? ? ï ? ? ‚ ï ? ?ï ? ?...“Donald Trump and Donald Tramp living in the men's shelter
Wonder Bread bag shoes and singing?...Ãƒ ï ? ? ? ? ï ? ? ‚ ï ? ?ï ? ?...“Helter Skelter"
He asks for a dollar you know what it's for
Man, bottle after bottle he'll always need more
Beastie Boys, Johnny Ryall:
Springsteen has never shied away from expressing his political opinions and, during a recent concert in England, he made the following statement:Ãƒ ï ? ? ? ? ï ? ? ‚ ï ? ?ï ? ?...“In my home, the America I love, the America I've written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration. Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring!
While Trump's base views him as an Alpha Male, it is apparent to the rest of us that his low self-esteem causes him to be easily triggered. The result is an uncontrollable urge to retaliate, often in a juvenile manner. His response to Springsteen provides a perfect example:Ãƒ ï ? ? ? ? ï ? ? ‚ ï ? ?ï ? ?...“I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States. Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he's not a talented guy.
He continued:
