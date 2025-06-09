Will the Real Working Class Hero Please Stand Up

Well they closed down the auto plant in Mahwah late that month

Ralph went out lookin' for a job but he couldn't find none

He came home too drunk from mixin' Tanqueray and wine

He got a gun, shot a night clerk, now they call him Johnny 99

My appreciation for Springsteen has grown, especially for his storytelling ability, both in song and from the stage. For the uninitiated, I recommend Live / 1975 - 85, documenting his performances from the start of his career through the Born in the USA tour. These songs give voice to the working class from an artist who was born from those same roots and used his talent to access the ultimate American Dream.

I hope to one day make amends for not having seen Springsteen in his native environment. Watching him perform in New Jersey remains an item yet to be checked off my bucket list.

Growing up in New York during the 1980s, Donald Trump also loomed large in my cultural consciousness. Unlike Springsteen, he wasn't admired as his brash, flashy, and self-promoting image was antithetical to the underdog spirit New Yorkers typically root for. He was the son of a wealthy slumlord, stiffed contractors, and bankrupted businesses; not traits that would earn respect among those who lived and worked in his hometown.

While gaining notoriety as a developer in Atlantic City, a city whose legalization of gambling had increased its tourist business at the expense of other Jersey Shore locations like Asbury Park, Trump began to hone his ability to harness the fears of the working class for political gain. In 1989, he took out full-page ads in major newspapers calling for the reinstatement of the death penalty following the arrest of five black and latino teens for the rape of a white woman in Central Park. Luckily for them, Trump was unsuccessful in this effort as the Central Park Five were all eventually exonerated when DNA evidence proved the crime was committed by someone else. Trump is still calling for their death.

He asks for a dollar you know what it's for

Man, bottle after bottle he'll always need more



Beastie Boys, Johnny Ryall:

Springsteen has never shied away from expressing his political opinions and, during a recent concert in England, he made the following statement:

While Trump's base views him as an Alpha Male, it is apparent to the rest of us that his low self-esteem causes him to be easily triggered. The result is an uncontrollable urge to retaliate, often in a juvenile manner. His response to Springsteen provides a perfect example:

He continued: