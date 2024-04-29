Why do Democrats need an immigration crisis?

The immigration crisis is a cruel government business. New Yorkers and immigrants are victims of this business project. The conflict is not in the interests of both groups of the population. However, all people have an interest in stopping uncivilized immigration. What we can do? This is discussed in this article.

Crime is on the rise in New York

New York is no longer safe. In 2024, only 37% of city residents rate public safety in their area as excellent or good. In 2017 this figure was 50%. According to citizens, the metro is now a little safer during the day than at night seven years ago.(1)

The opinion of townspeople confirms the increase in crime. In 2023, the total number of "Seven Major Felony Offenses"* reached 126,786. This is the highest figure since 2006! One of these crimes, "Felony Assault", was committed 27,876 times. This is a record value since 2000!(2) The total number of "Non-Seven Major Felony Offenses"** was 61,212 in 2023. This is the highest value since 2009. One of these crimes, "Felony Possession of Stolen Property", was committed 1516 times. This is the highest value since 2003.(3) The study notes a rapid increase in the "number of individuals being advertised online for purposes of prostitution in New York." This figure has almost tripled from 68,891 in 2021 to 243,721 in 2022.(4)

However, do not rush to blame immigrants

As we see, criminal activity is growing. The only visible reason for the increase in crime is immigration. But what kind of immigration is this? This cannot be called "illegal" immigration. Everything happens with the permission of the authorities and, unfortunately, at the expense of taxpayers. New York is being ruined by "uncivilized" immigration. The city is filled with immigrants who, due to government policies, cannot live normally.

This causes concern to city residents, including due to the increase in crime. Immigrants and New Yorkers have become victims of a dubious political decision that is properly described as an "inhumane" business project!

Taking advantage of the current laws of NYC and hoping for financial support from the authorities, about 180 thousand asylum seekers arrived in New York over 2 years.(5) This is a catastrophic number of people who are unlikely to be able to obtain documents to live a normal life. The current asylum system is unable to process this number of immigrants. From 2001 to February 2024, New York City granted asylum to 102,508 people. Another 36,274 people were refused.(6) That is, at the current speed of processing documents, it will take almost 30 years to consider the cases of people who arrived in New York in 2 years!

It is also impossible to send these people home, since deportation occurs a little faster than the provision of asylum. From 2003 to January 2016, 84,908 immigrants were deported from New York.(7) That is, it will take more than 25 years to deport immigrants who arrived in the city in 2 years. But even this is unlikely. Because nationwide, the number of new cases in immigration courts is growing three times faster than existing cases are being processed. That is, for every 1 case reviewed, there are 3 new ones. The courts are failing to handle immigration cases. Queens County, NY, ranked third in the country in the number of immigrant cases heard by the courts. There are 96,719 cases here. This is almost 10% of the total number of immigration cases considered by US courts!(8)

As we see, 180,000 asylum seekers are trapped! They cannot get documents and cannot go back. The life of these people cannot be normal! It is unlikely that New York City officials would have told them this information!

But 180,000 hapless asylum seekers are not the whole problem. Even before their arrival, there were 476,000 undocumented immigrants in the city.(9) That means the total number of undocumented people in New York is about 656,000! But the city's population is about 8.3 million people.(10) That is, almost 8% of New Yorkers are undocumented. This means that these people cannot live normally. In such a situation, the city cannot be safe! But the most incredible thing is that the authorities created this situation using laws and taxpayers' money.

Why are the authorities accepting new immigrants if almost half a million people who previously arrived did not receive documents? It's simple. People are money! Every immigrant is a source of income. Even if the immigrant does not have documents. Therefore, the authorities are accepting new asylum seekers, although they cannot provide documents for hundreds of thousands of people who arrived earlier.

This is a business on people who suffer and cannot live as US citizens! According to official information from the authorities, undocumented immigrants in New York State paid $3 billion in taxes in 2021.(9) Over the next 30 years, the 180,000 arriving asylum seekers must pay approximately $65 billion in taxes to city, state, and US governments. This amount is minus benefits!(9) This is the price of the inconvenience of citizens and the suffering of asylum seekers! We are all victims of the Democrats' terrible economic policies. But they know what they're doing.

Republicans are trapped

