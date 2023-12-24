Republicans and Democrats sacrificed their fetishes in order to achieve maximum voter turnout in elections. With maximum turnout, voters will confirm their interest in politicians. This means stability will be maintained in the United States. And the current elites will remain in power.

Despite the rivalry, American elites continue to achieve a common goal. This goal is the well-being of America.

That is why a performance has now been made in which Ukraine is so important to Biden that he is not ready to agree to the Republican demands for the Mexican border. And the Republicans do not want to allocate funds to Ukraine, although this makes it possible to blame them for the defeat of Ukraine and even the United States.

The Republican demands are Biden's saving grace. Biden's intractability is a saving grace for Republicans.

Both political parties would be happy to do a good deed. But! Political opponents do not allow this to be done :) Bravo!

Such mutual favor is natural. After all, politicians find themselves in a stalemate. Therefore, the decision was made to turn the page and start all over again. This will allow politicians to proceed to elections with minimal reputational losses.

Both topics of the border and Ukraine will be buried. Since a concession to any party on one of the topics automatically means the loss of this political party in the elections. When two topics are excluded, it will not be a fatal defeat for anyone. Democrats and Republicans made a fighting draw. And this is the active electorate before the presidential election, ensuring the highest possible voter turnout. After all, after a draw, hopes for victory in a new battle are high in both camps.

And this allows politicians to avoid the only sensitive blow for the US political elite. This blow is low voter turnout in the elections. Low voter turnout is evidence of the ineffectiveness of politicians. And this is already a fiasco of the entire US political system. To prevent this, politicians sacrificed Ukraine and the Mexican border. But this is natural. After all, it is Ukraine and immigrants exist for America, and not vice versa.

People can feel sorry for anyone, but not the Americans. US politicians have once again shown that they are the best on the planet. Under their leadership, the United States is like an airplane that makes wonderful takeoffs, dizzying falls, or a smooth flight. But no matter what somersaults the plane makes, passengers should not worry. Because no matter how much politicians swear, their goal is the prosperity of America. This was confirmed by political consultants. All of them were asked only one question:

What is the common goal of Republicans and Democrats?

"While Republicans and Democrats currently have divergent viewpoints, akin to being on Mars and Venus respectively, their shared overarching goal remains the betterment of the United States and its citizens. Both parties strive for a more prosperous, secure, and equitable society, but their methods and policies to reach these objectives differ greatly. The real test of their common purpose will be in addressing critical issues such as reforming Medicaid and Social Security, tackling the deficit, and aligning on foreign policy matters",- said Doug Kaplan President Kaplan Strategies.

"I believe the common goal of both Democrats and Republicans is to serve the best interests of the American people and to improve the overall well-being and prosperity of the nation. While our parties have different ideologies and approaches to how to achieve these goals, I believe ultimately both parties aim to create a better and stronger nation for all Americans",- said Policy and Law Strategist, Sabrina Newby.

"They often share goals but not the means to those goals",- President, Lake Research Partners, Celinda Lake.

As we see, political competition is not a battle to determine the winner. This is a fitness activity to improve the health of the body. Don't worry about anything. And get ready for the elections. We are America. This means America comes first.