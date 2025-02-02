Weekly message: how many ears? and why hope?

As we expected, Israel is expanding its genocidal action to the West Bank. Locking most of us in designated concentration camps/ghettos and unleashing its furies on those with refugee camps like Jenin (where they just rigged and destroyed dozens of residential homes). Like in Gaza, journalists and aid workers and ambulances were not allowed in (tidbit: Vietnam war 20 years 63 journalists killed WWII 6 years 69 Journalists; Israel in partnership with the US killed in 15 months >200 journalists plus hundreds of medical personnel and first responders).

And the apartheid regime continues unchecked (nay, aided) to comit genocide and ecoside; see also our just posted research paper on remote sensing in Gaza.

Israel still holds thousands of Palestinian political prisoners. The condition of those prisoners released in the latest exchange deal shows the immorality of the Zionazi prison system (compare to those Israeli prisoners released from Gaza). See rape, murder, torture inside Israeli concentration camps, over 180 Palestinians freed from Israeli prisons with signs of torture and starvation.

But the genocide is proceeding aided by western governments including USA (obvious); read The Western Way of Genocide,

But also Canada, registered charity status in Canada has been used as a tool for Zionist political groups to fund war crimes in Palestine and related Zionist political interests;

UK: UK high court clears way for legal challenge against arms to Israel;

Germany, but there is the missing information on how the Zionists helped the Nazis;

and even Switzerland: Ali Abunimah, among others:

Examples of Palestinians worth reading or listening to their interviews: Ghssan Kanafani, Edward Said, Ali Abunimah, Susan Abulhawa, Mohammed El-Kurd and thousands of others. Some articles here. Here is Mohammed El-Kurd. Here is a voice of a Palestinian poet from Gaza. One of my many interviews.

But millions are speaking out, and we Palestinians remain 15 million strong, vociferous (except a few self-declared leaders who are collaborators). London: For The End Of The Israeli Occupation And Apartheid (French);

But Palestinians still have rights and time and colonial buildings do not make us cede our land. We do have a right to return (see badil.org, palestineremembered.com) and the Israeli occupation of 1967 areas including Jerusalem is illegal. See also Palestine and the right to food.

There is only one possible outcome to bring peace. PeaceNow (Israeli organization) maps colonial settlement growth in West Bank. There are now more colonial buildings and settlers per square km in the WB than inside the Green Line. See my 2004 book about why "two state" is a propaganda effort and a delusion/illusion not a solution.

And Palestinian history of resistance (mostly popular/non-armed) is a history of hope and empowerment: Popular Resistance in Palestine.

Someone shared with me an old Bob Dylan' song: And how many ears must one man have Before he can hear people cry? Yes, and how many deaths will it take 'til he knows That too many people have died? " The answer, my friend, is Bob Dylan's Blowin in the Wind.

I was optimistic on 22 October 2023 (see Optimistic Day 16) and I am still optimistic for similar reasons (even after so much more destruction and murder of innocents). I wrote also predicting that Trump will accelerate the demise of the (Zionist managed) US empire and that the genocide of our people will be te straw that breaks the proverbial camels back (to be added to the genocide of native Americans and Africans during the formation of the "YUSA"). It is already happening with a trade war Trump started that will ruin the US economy and new powers will rise to displace colonial Israel/US. 25% tariffs reciprocated by Canada and Mexico will cause inflation in North America. Alternative trade alliances are building (like BRICS) and China overtook the US economically in 2016, etc.

Zionism indeed entered its final phase (Israeli historian says Zionism entering its 'last phase').

But to save lives and our panet, we have no time to waste. Please continue to work for human rights and for a sustainable planet and against the oligarchs destroying both human and natural communities with their capitalist greed. We must also challenge corporate media also and there are tools for that. See for example how to challenge UK media misinformation.

Stay Humane and keep Palestine, the earth, and hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute

