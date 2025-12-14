We were so young

There was a golden time when I could do anything

And get away with it.

We moved around in the adult world

Like smoke.

I was reading "My Side of the Mountain"

And wanted more than anything

To live in a hollow tree.

So we, the three of us, set out

To find a suitable tree

Large enough in girth

For a small boy to live in.

Kind of a home away from home.

In a woods between a derelict gravel quarry

And the road where my friend Tony lived with his father,

We found one that might do,

An old maple with a rotten cavity in its trunk,

The perfect place to start a fire

Following the example of Sam Gribley.

Everything was in our favor.

Once the fire started, the flames

Found plenty of punky wood straight up,

As it appeared that the center of the tree

Was mostly rotten all the way up,

Which became only too obvious

When we noticed smoke

Curling out of the gap between

Two massive branches

About twenty feet up.

Turns out our tree was a giant chimney

With a wide open flue.

Once our fire had burned through

Whatever detritus was obstructing its climb,

Our tree became an oven.

It was hollowing out all right,

But clearly the fire

Was not in compliance with the story.

It being a hot summers day,

It took little imagination, in fact

No imagination at all, to picture

The whole tree and then the forest ablaze.

Our options were to run away

And distance ourselves from the disaster,

Or to head for Tonys house

And report the fire like good citizens,

Which is what we did. (I think we voted.)

Drawing on acting skills that, I at least,

Had mastered, by lying for years to my parents

Who, like most adults, seemed primed

To be deceived, Tonys father being no exception,

All we had to do was point to the smoke

Rising above the trees across from his house

And he ran for the phone.

The fire department

Came with their shiny red truck

With a long enough hose

To put the fire out,

Which we did not wait to witness.

But we did stay long enough

To make sure that we would not be cited as the cause

But rather as serendipitous heroes,

Because who would blame

Three boys for starting a fire in a tree!