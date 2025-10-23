We can learn from Trump's adolescent humor

Coprinus comatus.
(Image by Bernard Spragg) Details DMCA
Remember when we thought
jokes about poop were hilarious?
Bush Junior was the same way.
He was just a big boy,
Wide-eyed, smart-assed and Bushy-tailed..
Anyway, to my point:
I think anyone who affiliates with a "party"
or even a movement (no pun intended)
is going to be messed with.
The Democrats actually deserve
to be poop-bombed.
I never voted for a Democratic presidential candidate
without great reluctance
and even a smidgen of self-loathing
because I never felt represented, but used.
Being in a party makes you a big target.
Protests are a good way
to foment a spirit of solidarity
but change is going to come
one individual at a time.
It's not a political shift that is going to make our revolution
but a cultural shift.
I have used the mushroom metaphor
of the mycelia growing and networking underground
with mushroom communities popping up
in the least likely places.
Let Trump bomb our big targets with his sh*t.
The real spirit that is going to displace him
is already everywhere,
out of sight except
in a few communities where it has fruited.
But the mycelia is growing
and it is unstoppable.
So let the sh*t-bombs fall.
And remember
Mycelia breaks sh*t down
Into nutrients for healthy soil.
Dont waste your time or energy being angry.
Just help your community flourish.
(Article changed on Oct 23, 2025 at 9:59 AM EDT)