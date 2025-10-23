We can learn from Trump's adolescent humor



Coprinus comatus.

(Image by Bernard Spragg) Details DMCA





Remember when we thought

jokes about poop were hilarious?

Bush Junior was the same way.

He was just a big boy,

Wide-eyed, smart-assed and Bushy-tailed..

Anyway, to my point:

I think anyone who affiliates with a "party"

or even a movement (no pun intended)

is going to be messed with.

The Democrats actually deserve

to be poop-bombed.

I never voted for a Democratic presidential candidate

without great reluctance

and even a smidgen of self-loathing

because I never felt represented, but used.

Being in a party makes you a big target.

Protests are a good way

to foment a spirit of solidarity

but change is going to come

one individual at a time.

It's not a political shift that is going to make our revolution

but a cultural shift.

I have used the mushroom metaphor

of the mycelia growing and networking underground

with mushroom communities popping up

in the least likely places.

Let Trump bomb our big targets with his sh*t.

The real spirit that is going to displace him

is already everywhere,

out of sight except

in a few communities where it has fruited.

But the mycelia is growing

and it is unstoppable.

So let the sh*t-bombs fall.

And remember

Mycelia breaks sh*t down

Into nutrients for healthy soil.

Dont waste your time or energy being angry.

Just help your community flourish.