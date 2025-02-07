 
Login/Register Login | Register
212 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Sci Tech    H3'ed 2/7/25

Visual Sequence

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

David Son

Causal modeling determines probabilistic correlations through known arrangements and numerically applied sequences. This causal model has discovered a nonlinear visual sequence which is five-based and numerical. It is a fixed order embedded in the visible physical reality that is all around us. The sequence is geometric. The geometrical visual sequence illustrates non-contextuality. Contextuality in quantum physics means that there are no pre-existing values. The values one through five exist prior to observation and measurement. The value five is an innate value.

An absolute point a priori infers a visual sequence of a point, a line, a triangle, a square, and a right angle. If this sequence of geometrical objects is evenly arranged in an order from left to right, then the numerical sequence is represented and known. This visual sequence is deductive a priori from an absolute point that is threaded in physical space and time. It is necessary to fix it to a number line. The implication is measurement of the geometric design holding a five-based sequence.

A visual sequence has an innate separation and order, such as the spectrum of color (red, yellow, green, blue, violet) when viewing light through a prism. This color spectrum holds a rational sequence without numbers. The separate colors are visible and sequenced before they are given numerical assignments. However, when assigning numerical value, the spectrum of color becomes defined in nanometers, a measurement. However, like light, this geometric sequence has a nonlinear arrangement. Opposed to a numerical sequence that is linear. Therefore, physical geometry should not be separated from mathematical geometry or relegated to the status of visual aids. The claim of an accurate mathematical geometry without visualization is false.

Logical positivism favors the application of mathematical reasoning. Hempel (1942) provides an understanding of general laws or universal hypotheses. Hempel applies formal causation to historical explanation. Past events must be defined using objective criteria that order and measure. The order of an event is the place in a sequence that it occurs, whether it be the first or originating event or a later or concluding event. The measure of an event must employ some numerical assignment, like time or anything quantifiable. Using these defined events, general laws are stated to infer prior causes and their anticipated outcome. Other logical positivists take an insular approach in applying general laws and attempt to reduce everything into numerical language. Euclidean geometry founded on axioms and postulates are causal but not logically connected to mathematics and therefore are denied inclusion in its general laws. Although logically causal, without applied numerical assignment to physical reality, deductive assertions and their implications are not seemingly empirical enough.

Mathematical reasoning is perceived within physical space and time, such as the visualization of any quantity and its arrangement. An arrangement may or may not have a sequential order. A sequence of five requires fifteen arranged objects to assign notation. Any objects, such as sticks, arranged into distinct sets are visualized then given notation, such as 1 to 5. One set would have one stick, the second set two sticks, the third set three sticks, the fourth set four sticks, and the fifth set five sticks. The first set notated 1, the second set notated 2, the third set notated 3, the fourth set notated 4, and the fifth set notated 5, respectively. A distinct visualization of object reality must occur before numerical notation is assigned.

Although Euclidean geometry is that of ordinary experience, it is also wholly deductive in reason. Euclid's postulate that a straight line can be drawn from one point to any other point can reasonably and deductively infer a measure. A straight line of two points can locate a third point, and three points can construct a triangle. A fourth point can construct a quadrilateral of equal dimension, and a fifth point can verify its right angle. Therefore, a sequence of five can be inferred from a single point using non-notational geometry or Euclidean geometry. The priority of Euclidean geometry to math is not only asserted, but true. Moreover, Euclid's postulates require geometrical visualization, which can then be converted to mathematical geometry by assigning the numbers 1 to 5.

This visual sequence in space and time is illustrated with specific geometrical shapes. A point, a line, a triangle, a square, and right angle can be joined in a design. The shapes become isomorphic, a nonlinear arrangement, and can infer correlations. Three points of a right triangle represent physical points in a contained area. Three points determine known origin, direction, and distance. Therefore, three points give a known location in space and time. The five quantified and measurable shapes form together in an isomorphic design and provide conceptual representation of physical space.

Isomorphic
Isomorphic
(Image by David Son)   Details   DMCA
Rate It | View Ratings

David Son Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I earned a M.A. (1996) from Temple University. Also, I earned a M.S. Ed (1999) from the University of Pennsylvania. I am a former teacher. I live in Pottstown, PA.

Related Topic(s): Mathematics, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Cycles of Time

Infinite Number

War and Language

NATO and Capitalism

Economic Recession

Cost of Attrition

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend