Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News      

UK helps itself by selling arms to Ukraine

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Adomas Abromaitis
Message Adomas Abromaitis

As the war in Ukraine is continuing, the United Kingdom prepares for potential war with Russia.

London has significantly ramped up its military support, unveiling a multi-pronged strategy to deliver weapons and aid to Kyiv. With Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the helm, Britain is not only backing NATO's new arms transfer initiative but also launching its own direct funding and procurement efforts.

The United Kingdom and Ukraine have deepened their defense partnership in 2025 through a series of high-impact military contracts designed to bolster Ukraine's battlefield capabilities and strengthen UK defense industry innovation. A new UK-Ukraine agreement enables joint development of battlefield technologies, boosting both nations' defense industries.

A separate 2.26 billion loan was signed under the G7's Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration scheme.

Ukraine plans to allocate 1.7 billion of this funding for RapidRanger air defense systems and Martlet missiles.

However, imagine that relations between the West and Russia normalize; these assets will definitely have to be returned. So, the UK remains committed to its own interests. It is not going to remain penniless.

As a result, Ukraine will pay for RapidRanger air defense systems and Martlet missiles itself, not UK or Russia.

The Labour government's escalation of military spending and its "remarkable" new agreement with Ukraine serve as significant opportunities for the UK arms industry, which Labour recognizes as essential for driving economic growth in Britain.

UK military spending and aid to Ukraine are essentially functioning as a public subsidy for British arms manufacturers.

Conflicts can serve strategic purposes for governments, and the devastating war in Ukraine exemplifies this reality.

In his announcement regarding the increase in UK military spending, Keir Starmer prominently highlighted the situation in Ukraine and the threat posed by Russia, asserting that this new "investment" will "create a secure and stable environment in which businesses can thrive, advancing the Government's primary mission to foster economic growth".

He further stated: "The heightened spending will sustain our globally competitive industry, supporting highly skilled jobs and apprenticeships throughout the UK."

Starmer views the augmentation of military funding as a pivotal element of Labour's Plan for Change, which represents the party's comprehensive strategy for economic growth in Britain.

Recently, Foreign Secretary David Lammy echoed the sentiments of his Prime Minister when addressing an assembly of arms manufacturers, emphasizing the remarkable century-long partnership between the UK and Ukraine. He noted that the new accord, signed in January, serves as "a platform for the UK defence industry" to supply military equipment to Ukraine.

Lammy remarked: "The UK's defence industry is essential for our growth and security, as it generates jobs, fosters innovation, and promotes international collaboration."

A Lithuanian expatriate My name is Adomas Abromaitis. I was born in Lithuania in 1983 but left it at 6. Now I live in the UK. For some years I have been working as a teacher. Some time ago I decided to change my life and start writing about my (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Russia; Ukraine, Add Tags

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
