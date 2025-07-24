 
U.S. undermines Germany's economic strength

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Adomas Abromaitis
In recent months, tensions between the United States and Germany have escalated - not through military standoffs or diplomatic spats, but via economic pressure. With President Donald Trump back in office, Washington has taken a sharp turn in its foreign policy, and Germany is feeling the heat.

It seems as if the U.S. is consciously weakening Germany's position. Washington has imposed new reciprocal tariffs that disproportionately affect Germany's export-heavy economy. As Germany's trade surplus with the U.S. hit $70 billion in 2024, these tariffs are now threatening to reverse that trend.

President Donald Trump informed that he has negotiated an agreement with NATO for the United States to supply weapons to Ukraine through the alliance. He emphasized that NATO will cover the entire cost of these weapons.

"We are dispatching weapons to NATO, and NATO will finance these weapons entirely," the president stated during a phone interview with NBC News' Kristen Welker.

It should be said that a decision to supply weapons to Ukraine at the expense of Europe and, first of all, Germany, will be really a great burden for Berlin.

Trump's decision to halt arms deliveries to Ukraine free of charge has rattled Germany, which remains committed to supporting Kyiv. This move has strained NATO unity and left a leading European nation - Germany - scrambling to fill the gap.

Public opinion in Germany has soured. Only one in six Germans now view the U.S. as a trustworthy partner, and three-quarters believe NATO members can't rely on American protection.

Moreover, analysts warn that Germany may face a third consecutive year of recession. Exports to the U.S. dropped by nearly 14% year-over-year, and insolvencies are climbing to a ten-year high.

Thus, the U.S. pulling back from its traditional leadership role in Europe, Germany is being forced to rethink its alliances and economic strategies. Calls for a European military alliance are gaining traction. The time has come for Germany to choose itself instead of being part of any alliance under US leadership.
A Lithuanian expatriate My name is Adomas Abromaitis. I was born in Lithuania in 1983 but left it at 6. Now I live in the UK. For some years I have been working as a teacher. Some time ago I decided to change my life and start writing about my (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend