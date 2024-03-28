After 30 years, Western democracies need to reaffirm the results of the Cold War. To do this, democracies need to really defeat Russia! But to do this, residents of Western democracies will have to face a reality in which they do not look as perfect as they imagined. This is the main obstacle to saving Ukraine!

Political labyrinth

What is happening now in Ukraine is more than a struggle between Russia and the collective West. This is the end of a story that began in 1991, when the USSR collapsed. Then the dominant worldview became the opinion of the sinlessness and invincibility of Western democracies that defeated the Socialist camp without war. Now there is a big question mark in this story since the behavior of Western democracies in Ukraine refutes the image winners of the Cold War.

No wonder. After all, during the Cold War, Western democracies created an attractive, but not real, image for themselves. This invented image helped win the Cold War. But victory did not make the winners better. It's the other way around. Left without an opponent, Western democracies stopped supporting the invented but an attractive image. Masks are off! Western democracies showed the world their characteristic features, which turned out to be not ideal. This is so not ideal that many people want to choose something else. This brings back memories of the times when the USSR existed. Then the world could choose between communists and democrats.

The Ukrainian tragedy only strengthened this desire. Because the war in Ukraine is the apotheosis of the manifestation of the characteristic features of the Western world. It was not possible to defeat Russia again by deceiving! Now everything is real! NATO turned out to be an instigator but not a reliable ally. And the EU is just a pampered egoist who is not ready to take on all the worries about the wounded Ukraine. The longer the war in Ukraine lasts, the worse the image of Western democracies becomes. It is no longer possible to correct a damaged reputation without radical steps. But are the countries of the collective West capable of this?

What Ukraine needs

To save Ukraine, it is necessary to introduce military contingents of NATO countries into the territory of this country and possibly enter into a direct armed conflict with Russia. Fortunately, Putin is demonstrating prudence. The Russian leader is fighting without using nuclear weapons. This is one of his steps to emphasize its superiority over the Western world whose leader the US used nuclear weapons. Therefore, a possible war between NATO and Russia will not be fatal for all humanity. If the rules are followed, it will be a fair fight without the use of nuclear weapons. To do this, the results of the war should not threaten the existence of one of the warring parties.

Ukraine also needs to be accepted into the EU. This must be done quickly and decisively during the war with Russia. This will require breaking a lot of bureaucratic procedures. But this is a case when the ends justify the means. This will lift the spirit of Ukrainians and unite Europeans in the face of such a big problem as the restoration of Ukraine. The cost of this restoration is very high. But defeating Russia cannot be easy or cheap. Residents of Europe will be forced to test their moral values. This requires that the soul be more important than the stomach.

These two steps will lead to the death of voters and large expenses for the budgets of Western countries. But this is not the main difficulty. The biggest test for residents of Western democracies will be the reality that their countries are not as perfect as they previously thought. For many this will be a shock. However, God no longer gives an opportunity for the collective West to win without paying for it! Is it possible for the West to be a real winner? The answer to this question will be given in the near future.