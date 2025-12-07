I have been swimming at the gym
And am heading for the locker room,
But on my way, I pass two naked old men
In the shower,
Who are shouting at each other.
One of them is doing most of the shouting
While the other is stridently
Trying to calm him down.
But he just gets angrier.
Dont try to use your f-king psychology on me!
Thats the only thing I hear clearly
As I detour to the a bathroom stall
Where I can sit anxiously
And listen to their raucous spat.
All I hear is the ranting of one
And self-righteous subterfuges of the other,
But it goes on and on.
I am hoping that one of them will back off,
But the angry man is escalating
And the other wont give up
On trying to minimize their differences.
At last there is a lull in the argument.
I leave the bathroom
For the locker room, passing by the showers
And this is what I see:
Two pale white
Droopy-assed naked old men
Each standing under a shower-head
Across from each other
Each one acting
As if the other one isnt there.
But they seem to have reached some understanding
Or perhaps a stalemate.
At least they didnt resort
To throwing soap at each other.
As I left the gym I asked myself
Why cant our leaders
Just have it out in the shower?
(Article changed on Dec 07, 2025 at 7:46 PM EST)