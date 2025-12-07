I have been swimming at the gym

And am heading for the locker room,

But on my way, I pass two naked old men

In the shower,

Who are shouting at each other.

One of them is doing most of the shouting

While the other is stridently

Trying to calm him down.

But he just gets angrier.

Dont try to use your f-king psychology on me!

Thats the only thing I hear clearly

As I detour to the a bathroom stall

Where I can sit anxiously

And listen to their raucous spat.

All I hear is the ranting of one

And self-righteous subterfuges of the other,

But it goes on and on.

I am hoping that one of them will back off,

But the angry man is escalating

And the other wont give up

On trying to minimize their differences.

At last there is a lull in the argument.

I leave the bathroom

For the locker room, passing by the showers

And this is what I see:

Two pale white

Droopy-assed naked old men

Each standing under a shower-head

Across from each other

Each one acting

As if the other one isnt there.

But they seem to have reached some understanding

Or perhaps a stalemate.

At least they didnt resort

To throwing soap at each other.

As I left the gym I asked myself

Why cant our leaders

Just have it out in the shower?