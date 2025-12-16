 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 6 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Life Arts    H4'ed 12/16/25  

Trump, the new Hulk

By   No comments

Gary Lindorff
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

In a dream I am an artist

Working for a radically progressive magazine, The Terra-ist,

That has sent me under cover to intern for Trump.

I have been working on a feature story

About an immigration detention center

And one of my sketches

That is being considered for the cover,

Has somehow fallen into Trump's hands.

It shows a man climbing over a wall

From the perspective of

The free-side of the wall.

Only his face (from mouth up) is visible,

And his hands, gripping the edge of the wall.

Trump is furious at me

For not depicting the man's attempted escape

From inside the compound.

He says my drawing portrays him as a hero

Whereas he is "just a nobody

Standing on the shoulders of another nobody".

He says that by showing his face

I am casting him as a " ' Cinderella Man'.

Next thing ya know someone is going to

Turn him into an action figure!"

I respond by asserting, It is not a political statement,

It is art!

We are outside.

Trump is fuming, turning bright pink.

He stomps off maybe about 20 feet.

I watch him nervously,

Pretty sure I am about to be fired,

When he bends his knees, hunches slightly,

Makes a little jump, coming down hard,

And his legs, like powerful hydraulic catapults,

Launch him 30 feet straight up in the air!

I am stunned, as I watch him rise

And drop back down to a standing position.

My dream ends with me

Fearing the surreal powers of this man.
..............
Note: This prose poem is based on a dream. Everything in the poem is from the dream except the bit about how I was working for a progressive magazine named The Terra-ist that had recruited me to work undercover for Trump as an intern. In the dream I am just working for Trump as an intern on my own volition. The drawing of the man climbing the wall to escape detention, was a photo I had taken (within the dream), not a drawing. The rest is an accurate borrowing from the dream. If this had been based on a fantasy and not a dream, I don't think I would have written it. The dream makes it numinous, grants it a certain gravitas, a life of its own.


(Article changed on Dec 16, 2025 at 7:00 PM EST)
(Article changed on Dec 17, 2025 at 8:13 AM EST)

(Article changed on Dec 18, 2025 at 9:51 AM EST)

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan), and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Poems; Poetry; Trump, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Eating Healthy is Do-able / Eating healthily on the fly (plus thoughts on hypoglycemia)

Waking from the dream of causality

More soul-retrieval: Trees in the silo

Trump is an archetype folks and I am the freckle on a whale

I am not strong now, but I will be stronger: Open letter, day after.

Let's play devil's advocate while the dust is still rising.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend