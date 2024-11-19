 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 11/19/24

Travels, horror, analysis, action

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   No comments, In Series: Reports from Palestine
You have not received messages from me in over 10 days. I was busy preparing for travel and then giving 3-4 talks daily in London, Wales, and now Scotland. For upcoming talks in Ireland and the US, here. While mobilizing to end the genocide, I still feel guilty traveling outside Palestine and feel like a fish out of water. The glimpses of news does not allow one to rest or sleep well. But we must not look away. We must organize better. We also have to continue our work at the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability (see palestinenature.org).

The horror that our people have been going through is unimaginable to western audiences. Here is a glimpse just past few days murder of a good surgeon and murder by torture is now routine. A girl whose face is partially blown off, no treatment in Gaza. Israel's dahiya doctrine: destruction as ethnic cleansing now extending to Lebanon

Analysis/Reflection Poems. The Unexamined Mind's Self-Imagery is the Source of Genocide. Samson and Cassandra (Norman Finkelstein). Democrats discover that backing genocide is not a winning issue. Somebody rigged the US elections, and it was AIPAC and other Zionists. (who will investigate and publish the data?) Why genocide is a western value. And What really happened in Amsterdam last week - the video.

ACTIONS TO STOP THE GENOCIDE Nov 27-29.

US Action: Stop Congress from killing non-profit organizations that defend Palestinian rights.

Stay Humane and keep Palestine/hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
Related Topic(s): AIPAC; Genocide; Genocide; Zionists, Add Tags
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend