Tomgram: Stan Cox, Washington Doubles Down on Arming Israel

Yes, when Hamas attacked Israel brutally on October 7, 2023, at least two tiny children (and possibly more) died. In response, in the year and a quarter since then, the Israelis have slaughtered untold numbers of children in Gaza. And now, in a winter in which food and sometimes water are desperately lacking, news reports indicate that children there are dying in unknown but clearly staggering numbers. With so many of their parents having been driven from their homes by Israeli bombings and living in tents during the Gazan winter, some are even freezing to death. Talk about an all-too-literal hell on earth, even if, at the moment, the temperatures are now running in the opposite direction!

Almost every day (even New Year's Day), there have been fresh reports of Israeli bombings or other attacks on the Gaza Strip -- known as a "strip" because more than two million Palestinians are living (and dying) in an area only 25 miles long and, at most, seven-and-a-half miles wide -- and daily there are reports of more dead children. Under the nightmarish, increasingly chaotic circumstances, no one can truly know how many children have died there since October 8, 2023, but Palestinian authorities estimate more than 17,000, an official number that's still rising (and, given what we don't know, may even prove to be a distinct underestimate).

This is a kind of payback by the Israelis that's hard to imagine if you aren't close at hand, but a distinctly day-to-day, hour-to-hour, minute-to-minute one if you are. And of course, to add nightmare to nightmare, little of this would be possible if it weren't for not just the government and military of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but my government, too. As the New York Times put it in a recent devastating report on deaths in Gaza, "The risk to civilians was also heightened by the Israeli military's widespread use of 1,000- and 2,000-pound bombs, many of them American-made, which constituted 90 percent of the munitions Israel dropped in the first two weeks of the war." In other words, while it's true that the Israeli military is slaughtering Gazans by the thousands, the weaponry being used has largely been coming -- nonstop! -- from my own country. Now, let TomDispatch regular Stan Cox take up that very subject, a distinctly all-American nightmare that is only likely to get worse during the second presidency of Donald J. Trump. Tom

When Israeli Warplanes Rain Death on Gaza, the Copilot is Uncle Sam

Arming Israel Still Has Bipartisan Support in Washington

By Stan Cox

In recent weeks, political soothsayers have speculated about a wide variety of odious new policies the incoming Trump administration and its allies in Congress may or may not pursue. No one can predict with certainty which of those measures they will inflict on us and which they'll forget about. But we can make one prediction with utter confidence. The White House and large bipartisan majorities in Congress will continue their lavish support for Israel's war on Gaza, however catastrophic the results.

Washington has supplied a large share of the armaments that have allowed the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) to rain death and destruction on Gaza (not to speak of Lebanon) over the past year and a quarter. Before October 7, 2023, when Hamas and other groups attacked southern Israel, that country was receiving $3.8 billion worth of American military aid annually. Since then, the floodgates have opened and $18 billion worth of arms have flowed out. The ghastly results have shocked people and governments across the globe.

In early 2024, the United Nations General Assembly and International Court of Justice condemned the war being waged on the people of Gaza and, in November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights, and Me'decins Sans Frontières all followed with determinations that Israel was indeed committing genocide.

This country's laws and regulations prohibit aid to military forces deliberately killing or wounding civilians or committing other grave human rights abuses. No matter, the U.S.-to-Israel weapons pipeline has kept right on flowing, completely unchecked. A cornucopia of military funds and hardware for Israel in the early months of the war came from just two nations: 69% from the United States and 30% from Germany.

Were it just about any other country than Israel committing such a genocide, Washington would have cut off arms shipments months ago. But U.S. leaders have long carved out gaping exceptions for Israel. Those policies have contributed mightily to the lethality of the onslaught, which has so far killed at least 52,000 Palestinians, 46,000 of whom are believed to have been civilians. And of those civilian dead, five of every six are also believed to have been women or children. Israeli air strikes and other kinds of bombardment have also destroyed or severely damaged almost half a million housing units, more than 500 schools, just about every hospital in Gaza, and large parts of that region's food and water systems -- all with dire consequences for health and life.

Bombs Leave Their Calling Cards

From October 2023 through October 2024, reports Brett Murphy at ProPublica, 50,000 tons (yes, tons!) of U.S. war mate'riel were shipped to Israel. A partial list of the munitions included in those shipments has been compiled by the Costs of War Project. The list (which, the project stresses, is far from complete) includes 2,600 250-pound bombs, 8,700 500-pound bombs, and a trove of 16,000 behemoths, each weighing in at 2,000 pounds. In January 2024, Washington also added to Israel's inventory of U.S.-made F-15 and F-35 fighter jets. Naturally, we taxpayers footed the bill.

As Abigail Hauslohner and Michael Birnbaum of the Washington Post noted in late October, "The pace and volume of weaponry have meant that U.S. munitions make up a substantial portion of Israel's arsenal, with an American-made fleet of warplanes to deliver the heaviest bombs to their targets." When confronted with solid evidence that Israel has been using U.S. military aid to commit genocide, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters, "We do not have enough information to reach definitive conclusions about particular incidents or to make legal determinations."

Really? How much information would be enough then? Isn't it sufficient to see Israeli forces repeatedly target clinics, homes, hospitals, mosques, and schools with massive, precision-guided bombs? Isn't it enough when the IDF targets the very "safe zones" in which they have commanded civilians to take shelter, or when they repeatedly bomb and strafe places where people have gathered around aid trucks to try to obtain some small portion of the trickle of food that the Israeli government led by Netanyahu has decided to allow into Gaza?

