Thom Hartman Interviews Election Data Whistleblower

Thom Hartman interviews Stephen Spoonamore, the data scientist and whistleblower behind a now viral "duty to warn" letter. See more of this background information in the OpEdNews article, Computer Expert Spotlights Hacked Vote Tabulations. Spoonamore has uncovered results from an analysis of the 2024 election, specifically an inconsistency in bullet ballots, and calls for a recount.

During their discussion, Spoonamore references the 2002 election for Senator of Georgia between Max Cleland and Saxby Chambliss. Based on his previous experience, Spoonamore believed that election theft was taking place, but his warnings were not taken seriously by Cleland and others. Upon further examination, Spoonamore was able to find and publicly publish the code that was used to change the outcome of the election, which caused a "win" for Chambliss. Cleland later apologized for not taking the warning seriously.

Thanks to alert reader Robert McNary who sent me this link after reading the first article I posted about Spoonamore.