The seven most relevant lessons and more

Bethlehem University Announcement and fundraiser in honor of nomination to Nobel Peace Prize of Prof. Qumsiyeh

"This (Gaza) is the moral issue of our time; this is the Holocaust of our time, this is the Trail of Tears of our time, this is the Middle Passage of our time." Max Blumenthal "Silence in the face of Evil is itself evil" Dietrich Bonhoeffer, German anti-Nazi dissident "Those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities." Voltaire

As a hudna (ceasefire) will start Sunday, the occupation regime intensified its killings of Palestinians including 150 civilians in the last 30 hours (including six journalists). Despite corporate media being Zionized, even NBC news covered the carnage. Go to minute 1.40 for the coverage Yet, as they did in Lebanon the apartheid regime will likely continue after Sunday to bomb or even (re)arrest those Palestinian prisoners of conscience that they will release as part of the deal (this happened before). The world had 468 days of US/Israeli/Western genocide, ecocide, torture (55 prisoners died under torure, hundreds permanently disabled), killing of academics, journalists and healthcare providers, ethnic cleansing, and countless lies.

What are the most relevant lessons from the past 15 months? Initial list (from many):

military force can only commit genocide and ecocide but cannot destroy resistance and hence, the only way for peace is to end colonization/oppression of indigenous people and land; that the Israeli government broke a sacred trust that allowed the Zionist regime to keep loyalty of resident colonizers (the regime showed repeatedly including on 7 October 2023 when it killed it own citizens and after, see ongaza.org; that the collusion of western governments in the genocide was critical and these western "leaders" are so beholden to the Zionist lobby that they sacrificed international law, human rights, and their own economies and people's welfare; Western hypocrisy about the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian struggle for freedom is the achilles heel/"straw that breaks the camel's back" of empire; There is a lot of good around the world and it helps. Millions mobilized, thousands of new groups and organizations were created. They now realize it is not mere solidarity but a joint struggle (a global uprising started, now being joined by many governments). Palestinians (at least most of us) are the most heroic people on earth (medics, first responders, academics, and journalists in Gaza Strip are just four examples).

Max Blumenthal holds Butcher Blinken accountable for his crimes. Look at the eyes of Blinken. He plays the soft spoken diplomat but emits killer sounds. It's a distinguished look that all Zionists have.

Here they physically remove the reporter Sam Husseini, and watch Blinken smirk. It's because Sam is Arab America asking embarrassing questions.

Here Australian reporter Werleman covers proof of Israeli involvement in the 9/11 attacks. Don't forget, if the US cuts weapons to that Genocidal State, they will attack and kill Americans.

This is a short with Dr. Finkelstein on how the Genocidal State now runs this country.

Lena adds: "If the peace holds and Israeli hostages are released, remember Hamas never killed any hostages. They were killed by Israeli bombings. Many hostages are dead because of the Hannibal Directive of IsraHell"sacrificing their own for the Greater Israel project. " And there are 25,000 Palestinian hostages in small Israeli gulags and over 5.5 million in larger prisons (ghettos like the one I am in in Bethlehem)

There are several outstanding songs emerging about the Gazan people. Here one.

Stay Humane and keep hope alive

