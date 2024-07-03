Isn't it amazing how
Easily we waste time?
The tide has fallen once again
Out there on Manana where I can see it
As a discolored band of seaweed.
And the old man who just walked by
Is also a kind of clock for us
With his little dog off-leash close behind.
I know too much about things
That would seem not to matter
In the larger picture
But as I age I realize they do.
At the same time I know way too little to judge
What is important.
Some perfectly decent and well-meaning people
Sense this about me
And, for that reason, ignore me
In conversation
If there is that option.
There is no solution to my feeling irrelevant sometimes
Except to accept the complement
That I make good coffee
From the very people
Who choose not to engage with me
In conversation.
The ghost of Shirley's father
Appeared in my dream last night.
He was asleep, curled up on the couch when I came home.
He was suffering indigestion.
He didn't know that he was a ghost
And had tried to eat some leftovers.
Ghost do not eat,
So he got sick.
He came because something was off kilter.
What it was was not clear,
But I had my suspicions
As (in the dream)
I had just started a new job
As a programs-analyst.
The dream ended with me
Resolving to take care of the problem
So that he could find peace.
(Selfishly, I am glad he came
Because I got to tell him I loved him.)
But doesn't this raise interesting questions,
Such as what is important in the larger picture
Which is nearly perfect here
On the day that we are leaving
On the rising tide.
(Article changed on Jul 03, 2024 at 8:18 AM EDT)