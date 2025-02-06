 
The Potential Security Risks in Ending USAID Climate Programs

Mark Lansvin
The potential dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), a move backed by Elon Musk and supported by President Donald Trump, could have significant global security implications. USAID plays a pivotal role in mitigating climate-related crises, and its absence could exacerbate instability in vulnerable regions.

Why It Matters

Eliminating or significantly downsizing USAID would not only curtail humanitarian aid but would also leave the U.S. military facing increased demands to respond to crises arising from climate change. Experts warn that such a move could lead to long-term geopolitical instability and increased security threats.

USAID operates critical programs in regions disproportionately affected by climate change, such as Africa, Central America, and parts of Asia. These initiatives focus on:

  • Strengthening agricultural resilience to extreme weather events.
  • Enhancing infrastructure to withstand climate disasters.
  • Reducing carbon emissions and conserving tropical rainforests.
  • Promoting renewable energy solutions.

According to USAID documents, climate considerations are integrated across much of its development and humanitarian assistance work. The agency's efforts aim to preemptively address issues before they escalate into full-blown crises.

Some experts warn that withdrawing USAID's support would intensify instability in already volatile regions.

Scaling back U.S. foreign aid would allow China to expand its diplomatic and economic influence. By stepping in to provide aid, China could use this opportunity to strengthen its foothold in Africa and other regions where U.S. assistance is withdrawn.

Both the Pentagon and U.S. intelligence agencies have identified climate change as a national security risk.

USAID's proactive initiatives, such as its famine early-warning system, help mitigate these risks by directing resources to crisis-prone areas before conditions deteriorate. The agency also channels U.S. agricultural surplus into food aid, reducing food insecurity and potential mass migrations that would likely further destabilize vulnerable regions.

What this means is that the future of USAID remains uncertain. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has assumed the role of acting USAID administrator, and political opposition to the agency's dissolution is mounting.

Rubio said he was now the acting boss of USAID.

"As an interim step toward gaining control and better understanding over the agency's activity, President Donald J. Trump appointed Secretary Marco Rubio as Acting Administrator," a State Department statement reads.

"Secretary Rubio has also now notified Congress that a review of USAID's foreign assistance activities is underway with an eye towards potential reorganization."

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) has voiced concerns that the move would give China a strategic advantage, stating that Trump's decision has "frozen critical work to deliver vital assistance around the globe, and put China in the driver's seat." Meanwhile, Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) has placed a "blanket hold" on State Department nominees in response to USAID's uncertain status.

A group of Democrats attempted to enter the USAID building in Washington to gather more information about the Trump administration's effort to dismantle the US aid agency.

Mr. Lansvin is a strategic advisor on a range of issues for various NGOs and governments around the globe.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend