Syria in context

Ansar Allah, on the other hand, has nothing to lose and no apparent fear of retaliation. It has proven very hard to attack or defend against and will undoubtedly continue to do its part by shutting down Red Sea traffic for the foreseeable future. This is an important contribution to the serious economic pain that Israeli officials and their fanatic supporters have been ignoring in pursuit of their goal of the ethnic cleansing of all of historic Palestine to establish a Greater Israel.



It is this economic damage that may be the greatest strength of the resistance, if global outrage over the genocide continues to give momentum to the BDS movement. Although the mainstream media has largely ignored the issue, it may eventually make it difficult for American politicians to continue to give Israel a blank check to make up for all they have lost and will continue to lose.



The consensus among analysts seems to be that Syria will come to resemble Afghanistan, with a repressive Islamist government that rules with an iron fist. It is more likely it will resemble Libya, a failed state thanks to NATO "saving" it from Gaddafi.



As in Syria, the "liberal interventionists" in the Democratic Party joined forces with Republican neocons in 2010 to destabilize Libya by removing Gaddafi from power. In that case, they used the lie that the popular leader intended to commit genocide. The National Security establishment then used this manufactured threat to justify killing 10,000 Libyan civilians with U.S. firepower. The goal was to assist the largely foreign terrorists who eventually defeated Gaddafi.



As is the case in Syria, the terrorist groups supported by the U.S. were portrayed as patriotic "rebels". However, U.S. intervention left Libya in the hands of warring factions that are still fighting for control, leaving the country in the hands of warring factions that are still fighting for control. Similar infighting among competing terrorist groups has already started in Syria, though this has as yet received little if any attention in the mainstream media.



It is important to note that liberal interventionists and neocons share the same goals. The only difference is that Democrats don't want to be associated with the "crazies in the basement", as some described neocons during the first Bush administration.



"Liberal" interventionists and neocons both favor throwing out the longstanding foreign policy doctrine of realism, which recognized limits on American power. This was not because of any moral objection to pure power politics. Far from replacing it with a more idealistic foreign policy, they ushered in a new era of endless war for the sake of extending American hegemony worldwide.



To understand the challenge the antiwar movement faces, one must first abandon the notion that either party has any real interest in peace with America's designated enemies short of a Pax Americana. Everything Israel has done since October 7 in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria has occurred with the full knowledge and support of the Biden administration, despite claims to the contrary. Biden could have forced Israel to negotiate for peace long ago by simply cutting off offensive weapons shipments. Now, Trump has promised to provide even more support to Israel, which he has encouraged to "finish the job".



Fully comprehending the significance of Syria's collapse requires knowing the recent history of American Mideast policy. For a richer understanding that may help anticipate coming events, it is also helpful to know a bit about the history of relationships between regional players. Such history is not systematically covered in most articles or videos found in the alternative media. This series is an attempt to provide the most essential historical information required to evaluate current events. That will be the principal focus of the next article and those to follow.

