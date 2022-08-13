 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 8/13/22

The stealth plan for Medicare for all

(Page 1 of 2 pages)
U.S. Chamber of Corruption
U.S. Chamber of Corruption
(Image by DonkeyHotey from flickr)   Details   DMCA



Those who say Congress is too corrupt to create a publicly funded system of universal health care are likely to be in for a surprise. Recent developments suggest that Americans may see Medicare for all within the next decade. However, since our system of privately funded elections inevitably leads to Congress putting profits over people, this is not likely to be a good thing.

The death spiral of insurance costs

Some advocates of a publicly funded universal health care system have predicted that its creation is inevitable because of the "death spiral" of insurance costs. This term refers to the fact that as costs of insurance rise, fewer people can afford it, leading to a new round of rising premiums and out-of-pocket costs. If this cycle were allowed to continue indefinitely, it would be only a matter of time before the medical insurance industry priced its product out of existence.

In a rational world, this simple fact would lead Congress to do what every other industrialized nation has done; create a publicly funded system of universal health care either through a government-run system such as Medicare for All, or through a tightly regulated system of non-profit insurers that offer a defined benefit package specified by the government, as in Germany. Of course, politics in the US is rational only in the sense that it follows the logic of profits over people. The desires of the donor class come first, and the corporations of the Medical-Industrial Complex have lots of money to give.

But if the insurance industry seems destined to price itself out of existence, how is Congress going to save its deep-pocketed friends?

The Affordable Care Act is a bailout for a failing insurance industry.

Obamacare increased coverage primarily through 1) subsidizing private insurance purchased through the Exchange and 2) covering most of the costs of a huge expansion of Medicaid. Because most of the money didn't come from employer profits or wages of average workers, this massive taxpayer subsidy of a private industry served to partially mask the fact that insurance costs are still exploding. Of course, as anyone with private insurance knows, it didn't eliminate medical cost inflation. It just alleviated it enough to make people who have insurance complacent enough to not protest.

Since the Affordable Care Act went into effect, many of its inadequacies have become obvious to even its most ardent supporters. As a result, progressives have built substantial support for a publicly financed system of universal health care in the last decade. Unfortunately, Wall Street has made enormous progress toward privatizing Medicare at the same time. If they succeed, we may end up with a tremendously expensive form of Medicare for All that has all the defects of private insurance. These include reduced provider choice, inflated billing, and inappropriate denials of care and payments that lead to delays in treatment that have been associated with increased morbidity and mortality.

Privatized Medicare is a blatant giveaway to the medical insurance industry

During the Trump Administration, the insurance industry-controlled Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation developed the Medicare Direct Contracting program. This was a plan to give exorbitant sums to corporations to pay bills from doctors and hospitals, which traditional (government-run) Medicare does now with a 2% overhead. These contractors, the majority of which are investor-owned, are given a lump sum of money to cover medical bills and allowed to keep up to 40% as profit and overhead. That's why private equity funds are salivating to get at those profits by acquiring contracts and subbing out the work. It's a straight-up wholesale transfer of tax money to the pockets of the wealthy, with the same perverse incentives as Medicare Advantage to maximize profits by denying care.

But it gets worse. The pool of money contractors are given to pay providers is inflated by a method that essentially constitutes fraud. Called up-billing, it's a trick developed by Medicare Advantage insurers to artificially elevate the acuity of their covered members. Under Medicare guidelines, this allows them to pay medical providers more for the same services. Since total payments determine the size of the pool of money from which they can extract their 40%, the more they pay out, the more they make.

According to a recent report, this scam cost US taxpayers over $12 billion in 2020 alone in excess payments to insurers offering Medicare Advantage. Since MA covers only about 40% of the Medicare population and is limited to taking 15% in overhead and profits, the amount that taxpayers would be forced to fork over to Wall Street if all Medicare beneficiaries are transferred to the direct contracting program is staggering. The plan is for this to happen by 2030. That's what makes addressing this problem so urgent.

Loss of choice under the direct contracting plan

One of the most outrageous provisions of the direct contracting scheme is that seniors and the disabled who have chosen to enroll in traditional Medicare are being forced into direct contracting entity without their informed consent. If they have seen any primary care provider in the previous two years who currently works for a direct contracting entity, they are automatically transferred.

Most never realize this because the notifications are so difficult to understand. Even if you realize that your Medicare claims will now be handled by a for-profit corporation, your only way out is to switch doctors. Since a rapidly increasing majority of doctors now work for hospitals or corporations, it is going to become increasingly difficult to do so. In addition, independent medical providers receive financial incentives to participate. This is how CMS plans to meet its goal of forcing every beneficiary into one of these plans by 2030.

Only Biden can prevent this scheme from completely privatizing Medicare

Rick Staggenborg, MD

I am a former Army and VA psychiatrist who ran for the US Senate in 2010 on a campaign based on a pledge to introduce a constitutional amendment to abolish corporate personhood and regulate campaign finance.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Rick Staggenborg, MD

(Member since Dec 5, 2011)
As an incurable optimist, I like to see this as an opportunity to get people interested in understanding the importance of getting rid of the insurance industry altogether. They are one of the main industries that add nothing of value to the economy, while extracting enormous profits for their executives and Wall Street investors.


Submitted on Saturday, Aug 13, 2022 at 8:32:13 AM

Jill Herendeen

(Member since Jul 18, 2008)
Reply to Rick Staggenborg, MD:

Well, that'd be a good start.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 13, 2022 at 10:03:28 AM

Betsy Whitfill

(Member since Dec 13, 2008)
HR675: House bill Medicare for All: click here No matter what the structure, implementation of any legislation is dependent on the honesty and selflessness of those who manage the system. Government healthcare effectiveness can vary from really bad to really good......depending on the Federal Government's priorities. Witness the vagaries of veterans' VA care over the years.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 13, 2022 at 10:07:01 AM

Jill Herendeen

(Member since Jul 18, 2008)
Reply to Betsy Whitfill:

Well, yes; the devil's in the details, ALWAYS.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 13, 2022 at 10:18:58 AM

Jill Herendeen

(Member since Jul 18, 2008)
Isn't it AMAZING that "healthcare" gets categorized as "Energy & Commerce"??? Maybe because Congress has no category for "Basic Human Rights"?

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 13, 2022 at 10:28:03 AM

