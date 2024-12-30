Shocking statistics & Merchants of Death & EU

Shocking statistics on the 450th consecutive day of the genocide on the Gaza Strip. (also posted): The Palestinian Government Media Office published an update on the most important statistics (deemed reliable even by the UN, WHO and even USA). PLEASE READ and disseminate that Israeli occupation forces (with US tax money and munitions and to a lesser extent other countries) did this:

Dropped 88,000 tons of explosives on the Gaza Strip (more than dropped on Vietnam, and four times the explosive power of a Hiroshima-size nuclear bomb in an area of a mere 360 sq km or 250 square mile)

Committed 9,973 massacres (killing many people at one time by bombing or shelling; 70% women and children)

56,714 killed and missing persons:

45,514 reached hospitals (Ministry of Health recorded), 11,200 missing persons did not reach hospitals (under rubble or bodies missing). Those killed and documented include:



1,413 Palestinian whole families gone (no surviving members) while 3,467 Palestinian families had only one surviving family member, and the number of members of these families is 7,941 martyrs. (Ministry of Health).



17,818 children killed (most under age of 5 years, 238 infants were born and killed n the period of the genocide).



12,287 women killed



1068 from the medical staff (Ministry of Health).



94 civil defense/first responders and 728 police officers (civil)



201 journalists (higher than those killed in WWII)



520 exhumed from seven mass graves on grounds of targeted hospitals.

The numbers do not include those dying from lack of food, medicine, water, from diseases and from cold. Specifically:

44 children were recorded starved to death, many hundreds are not recorded

Six infants died from hypothermia in tents, many hundreds are not recorded

Data do not include deaths among the 12,500 cancer patients (largely lacking treatments)

Data do not include deaths or debilitation from infectious diseases: 2,136,026 cases of such diseases due to displacement forcing unsanitary conditions including hepatitis, polio, skin diseases, lung disorders, intestinal disorders (Ministry of Health)

Data do not include deaths or debilitation from chronic disease patients (350,000 patients such as diabetes) due to the occupation preventing the entry of medicines or allowing operation of facilities like kidney dialysis

108,189 wounded and injured arrived at hospitals including 399 journalists and media professionals), 12,650 wounded need to travel abroad for treatment. (Ministry of Health)

21 displacement centers (declared "safe zones") targeted by the Israeli occupation (only 10% of the area of the Gaza Strip is claimed by the Israeli occupation to be "humanitarian areas")

35,060 children live without their parents or without one of them (orphans).

12,125 women lost their husbands during the genocidal war.

More than 60,000 pregnant women lack of OB/GYN healthcare (risk)

Nearly 10,000 were abducted and incarcerated without trial including 331 medical, 43 media, and 26 civil defense personnel.

Over 30 died under torture in Israeli prisons (3 medical personnel executed in prison by torture)

2 million displaced people in the Gaza Strip.

110,000 tents were worn out and became unfit for the displaced.

Infrastructure including most buildings were destroyed intentionally (in most cases after Israeli infantry occupied them). This includes:

135 schools and universities completely and 353 schools and universities partially destroyed (12,780 students were killed during the war):

756 teachers and educational employees in the education sector were killed by the occupation during the war.



148 scientists, academics, university professors and researchers were executed by the occupation.



785,000 students were deprived of education by the Israeli occupation.

823 mosques were completely destroyed and 158 mosques were severely destroyed by the occupation and need to be restored.

3 churches targeted and destroyed.

19 cemeteries were completely or partially destroyed by the occupation out of 60 cemeteries.

2,300 bodies were stolen by the occupation from several cemeteries in the Gaza Strip.

161,600 housing units completely destroyed and 194,000 housing units are partially destroyed

162 health care facilities targeted by the occupation (most clinics and hospitals destroyed and/or rendered out of service).

136 ambulances targeted

213 government civil headquarters

206 archaeological and heritage sites.

3,130 kilometers of electricity networks.

125 number of underground electricity distribution transformers destroyed.

330 kilometers of water networks destroyed.

655 kilometers of sewage networks destroyed.

2,835 kilometers of road and street networks destroyed.

42 community facilities, playgrounds and sports halls destroyed.

717 water wells destroyed by the occupation and put out of service.

This is 86% destruction rate in the Gaza Strip. $37 billion is the initial direct economic losses of the genocide war.

This does not include the environmental damage; some of it not repairable and some areas of Gaza are now uninhabitable for decades to come".see our research papers on this such as this one.

U.S. to continue sending weapons anyway.

I was one of ten jurors on the Merchants of death tribunal. Join us for a Zoom presentation of the Tribunal's final verdicts. The online gathering will begin at 8:00 a.m. Central Standard Time (9 AM EST, 4 PM Palestine time) on January 15, 2025. Registration link for joining the press conference (or receiving a recording of it afterward)

EU Officials Will Claim Ignorance of Israel's War Crimes. This Leaked Document Shows What They Knew.

Stay Humane and keep hope alive

