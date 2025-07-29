 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/29/25  

Scary Times 7/29/25

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment

carol wolman, MD
Message carol wolman, MD
Become a Fan
  (13 fans)

Nations are building up their stockpiles of weapons. The nuclear nations are expanding those arsenals, and threats of nuclear war are flying around, 80 years after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. And only the super-rich have shelters that can withstand a nuclear war.

Global warming and the accompanying extreme weather events are increasing rapidly. Rather than working together to stop or reverse this, the major countries are engaging in a new arms race that adds to the heating of the planet. It also distracts from desperately needed focus on the environment.

Scientists have been telling us for years that unless we stop adding carbon to the atmosphere, the earth will become uninhabitable. Positive feedback loops are accelerating the process, as snowmelt in the arctic releases carbon rich methane, melting ice decreases the earth's reflectivity so that more solar heat is absorbed, and there are many other examples.

It's very scary.

In the US, Trump is doing his utmost to wrest sovereignty from We the People. His administration is using terror tactics: renditions in the guise of immigration control, arrests of judges and mayors, death threats, job losses. The dystopia described in George Orwell's novel 1984, written in the late 1940's, seems to be coming to America.

Trump's policies seem designed to wreck our chances of recovering some control over the climate. "Drill, baby, drill", dismantle agencies that protect the environment, build up the war machine and urge other countries to do likewise. It's a recipe for enriching the exploiters and disastrous for the American people and for the planet.

Scarier and scarier.

Basically, we are dealing with a spiritual crisis. The worshippers of money are mining the planet's resources, heedless of consequences. Since they mostly control the airwaves and internet, they have managed to brainwash the majority of people into consumerism, a belief that life is about getting and spending.

These exploiters often cloak themselves in religious rhetoric, mostly Christian. In fact, they worship mammon, not the just, loving, life-affirming Creator described in the scriptures.

To quote Jesus: Woe to you, hypocrites!

I don't mean to get preachy, but unless we start to value the old-fashioned virtues- honesty, courage, integrity- more than material goods, we are doomed. Whatever happened to conscience, to common sense, to awe of creation?

Also, we must not let the attractions of, the addictions to, virtual reality overwhelm our sense of physical reality. We must put our attention to survival and how to ensure it, for ourselves and our descendants to the seventh generation.

Some people have given up. Many young people are deciding not to bring children into this mess. Depression is rampant. Most mental health professionals treat only the individual, ignoring social pressures, ignoring spirituality, adding to the confusion.

What to do? How do we overcome fear and strive to save the planet (or rather, life as we know it on the planet).

We must support and celebrate the heroes among us. Not only the whistleblowers, not only the refuseniks, but also those who steadfastly continue to do their jobs for the good of all.

I'm thinking of journalists who continue to tell the truth despite the pressures brought to bear on them. I'm thinking of judges who continue to uphold the law despite the Supreme Court's corruption. I'm thinking of federal employees who did not accept the DOGE kissoff package and keep serving the American public despite reduced staffs and budgets. I'm thinking of elderly entertainers- Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney- who continue to bring sanity and beauty to people as they tour the world.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Carol Wolman, MD Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Carol S. Wolman, MD is a psychiatrist in Northern California. A lifelong peace activist, she is helping to distribute a Peace Plan for the Holy Land- email her for a copy. She also a film producer with Paradise Cove Productions, currently (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Fascist; Heroes; Nuclear; Scary, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Major Democrat Dirty Tricks in California

Why the resistance to 9-11 truth?

Breaking the Spell with 9-11 Truth

Why the resistance to 9-11 truth?- UPDATE

Fukushima update 11-15-14- All bad news- are we doomed?

Trump vs the People: A Psychiatrist's Analysis

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

carol wolman, MD

Become a Fan
(Member since Aug 16, 2005), 13 fans, 307 articles, 241 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Don't agonize, organize!

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 29, 2025 at 10:57:57 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend