OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/10/24

Saber-Rattling, Lunacy and Ignorance

(Page 1 of 3 pages)
Yep. War is big money and it does not matter who wins or loses or how many human beings die after used as gun fodder and military guinea pigs. The Russian/Ukraine war was/is a military bonanza for big arms manufacturers like Lockheed Martin, the largest arms manufacturer in the world with $67.07 billion in sales in 2022. But there is a limit to the Urkaine war because it won't go on for 20 years as the Afghanistan one. So, where does a hegemon pivot to? Why China of course! And the usual public sensitization practices have already started as the United States Congress and its European colonies have all set their gun-sights on the "China Menace."

So, on June 26th, the Committee on Oversight and Accountability sat down for a much ballyhooed congressional hearing hilariously labeled: "Defending America from the Chinese Communist Party's Political Warfare." I kind you not; this is the actual title of this "hearing." As usual, in these things where collective ignorance abounds and rancid stupidity reigns supreme, this one was particularly outlandish and unreal - even for the U.S. Congress.

The usual wordsmithing and lying started with Republicans calling United States (and its allies) behavior in the South China Sea "defensive. (It ALWAYS IS)." The hearing was therefore in defense of unnamed and nebulous "provocations" by China. Then that part of the table being set, the descent into ignorance and stupidity took on an eerie and surreal persona as members of congress and their handpicked "experts" ratcheted up the craziness to new and dizzying embecilistic heights. Racism, lies, paranoid rhetoric, and a blatant disregard for facts, let alone truth, created the atmosphere where folks were tripping over themselves trying to "one up" each other. Truly a spectacular frenzied political melee with militaristic fervor and China hatred.

Three witnesses were called. The first was Erik Bethel, a finance professional selected to represent the US at the World Bank. Next up was Mary Kissel, the former senior advisor to the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Third and last was James E. Fanell, the Former Director of Intelligence and Information Operations for the US Pacific Fleet and current Government Fellow. These expert witnesses were supposed to know everything about China, would "school" the Congress, and regale them with their superior knowledge. Of course, this was necessary since the members of the Oversight Committee could scarcely spell Beijing or perhaps have difficulty finding China on a map (just as they had with Ukraine).

For example, representative Lisa McClain spent ten years working for American Express before she was elected to represent the state of Michigan. Committee chair, James Comer was a Kentucky farmer. Right wing GOP representative Paul Gosar was a dentist in Arizona. And leader of the Idiot Squad, Marjorie Taylor Green, was a part-time CrossFit gym coach. These are the people ginning up a war with China. Here are some excerpts from the hearing:

"In Michigan, we have the Gotion plant" We have a Chinese-owned company and the only spot they can figure out that is feasible for them to build is next to a university and next to a military base. Anybody think that's a coincidence?" This from Congresswoman McClain. "I'm not much for coincidences. We talk about, well it's gonna create jobs. Jobs for who? I'm very concerned, and I'm not much for coincidences." O Lord, why am I constantly surrounded by nuts, dolts and dunderheads? Yes, Ma'am, Chinese soldiers and spies will be all over Michigan.

"Let's not give them too much credit as long-term thinkers. Let's remember they almost destroyed their country several times over." This from another "expert." Demonization 101: They are so backward, almost animals, that whatever we decide to do to them "they'll deserve it."

Then to add some "color" to her baseless statement, she dredged up the Chinese Cultural Revolution, the debt crisis, and other things that made China bad for the world. Lost in the unhinged and delusional fantasy world of Congressional "China hearings" was the truth that the US is an infant when compared to China's 5,000 years of documented history.

And Ms. Kissel contention, with her reference to the Cultural Revolution, that the Chinese people nearly destroyed their own country is not only grossly misleading but plastered with a troubling colonialistic self-superiority that the Western World does everything right and better.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend