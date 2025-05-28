Russia hits Ukraine with massive drone, missile barrage amid prisoner exchange

Russia just launched one of the largest aerial assaults on Ukraine since the onset of its full-scale invasion in February 2022, targeting cities across the country with a staggering 367 air attack vehicles, including nine Iskander ballistic missiles, 56 cruise missiles, four guided air missiles, and 298 attack drones. This devastating barrage, which Ukrainian officials reported killed at least 18 people, including three children, and injured 85 others, coincided with the completion of the war's largest prisoner exchange, underscoring Russia's apparent unwillingness to pursue peace despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.

The attack struck 22 locations across Ukraine, damaging over 80 residential buildings, igniting 27 fires, and targeting critical infrastructure, including enterprises and a university dormitory in Kyiv. Ukraine's air force managed to neutralize 45 cruise missiles and 266 drones, but the scale of the onslaught overwhelmed defenses in many areas. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the strikes as "deliberate attacks on ordinary cities", noting the destruction of residential buildings and civilian infrastructure. Russia's Defense Ministry, however, claimed the strikes targeted Ukraine's military-industrial complex, including facilities producing missile components, electronics, and drones.

This barrage marked the fourth consecutive night of attacks involving over 100 missiles and drones, a significant escalation in Russia's campaign to cripple Ukraine's energy grid and civilian morale as winter approaches. Ukrainian officials, including Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, described the assault as "the most massive strike" since the war began, emphasizing its impact on regions like Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, and Mykolaiv. The timing, coinciding with Kyiv Day - a national holiday celebrating the capital's founding - added a layer of symbolic cruelty to the attacks.

The strikes occurred despite a major prisoner exchange of approximately 1,000 troops from each side - the largest such exchange of the conflict. Facilitated in Turkey, the swap was hailed as a potential confidence-building measure, but Russia's immediate escalation of attacks suggests little interest in de-escalation. Ukrainian leaders, including Zelenskyy and his chief of staff Andriy Yermak, cited the barrage as evidence that Moscow's calls for peace are disingenuous.

The international community faces a critical juncture in responding to Russia's intensified aggression. Zelenskyy has repeatedly called for stronger sanctions and increased military support, arguing that "without truly strong pressure on the Russian leadership, this brutality cannot be stopped". The United States and Europe, as key allies of Ukraine, must consider a multifaceted approach to counter Russia's actions while supporting Ukraine's resilience.

The U.S. and EU should implement a new, robust sanctions package targeting Russia's economic vulnerabilities, particularly its energy exports and access to high-tech components. Sanctions could focus on Russia's Central Bank, shadow fleet, and high-tech exports like chips and precision equipment.

Ukraine's air defenses are stretched thin. The U.S. and NATO allies should expedite the delivery of advanced air defense systems, such as Patriot and NASAMS, and ensure a steady supply of interceptors. Zelenskyy has emphasized the need to strengthen Ukraine's "air shield", noting unfulfilled promises from NATO summits.

Russia's focus on Ukraine's energy grid aims to disrupt civilian life during winter. The U.S. and Europe should fund emergency repairs to Ukraine's power infrastructure and provide alternative energy solutions, such as generators and decentralized power systems. The establishment of "points of invincibility" for charging devices and providing shelter, as seen in previous winters, should be expanded with international support.

While U.S.-brokered peace talks have stalled, the international community must maintain pressure on Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire, as proposed by Ukraine. The U.S. should leverage its influence to ensure that any ceasefire includes verifiable security guarantees for Ukraine, addressing Kyiv's concerns about future Russian aggression. European leaders, who have expressed readiness to coordinate sanctions, should align with the U.S. to present a united front.

Beyond U.S. and European action, the broader international community must act decisively to curb Russia's aggression and support Ukraine's sovereignty. The United Nations should convene an emergency session to address Russia's targeting of civilian infrastructure, which violates international humanitarian law. Countries like Turkey, which facilitated the recent prisoner exchange, could play a larger role in mediating talks.

Global powers, including those in Asia and the Middle East, should be encouraged to limit trade with Russia, particularly in dual-use technologies that fuel its war machine. Zelenskyy noted that Russian drones contain 85 foreign components, highlighting the need for stricter export controls.

Russia's massive attack underscores the urgency of a coordinated international response. The failure of previous sanctions to deter Moscow, coupled with its continued bombardment of civilian targets, suggests that half-measures will not suffice. The U.S., Europe, and their allies must combine economic pressure, military support, and diplomatic efforts to force Russia to reconsider its maximalist demands, which include annexing Ukrainian territory and blocking NATO accession.

By acting swiftly to bolster Ukraine's defenses, tighten sanctions, and pursue a verifiable ceasefire, the international community can demonstrate that Russia's attacks will not go unanswered. The path to peace lies not in appeasing Moscow but in ensuring that Ukraine has the resources and support to withstand and counter Russia's onslaught.