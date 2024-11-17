Progressive Pastries Elicit Death Threats (in Texas, of course)

Exclusive to OpEd News: Life Arts 11/17/2024 at 11:49 PM EST H3'ed 11/17/24

The local response to progressive Texas baker and Food Network star Haley Popp's newest cookies included death threats.

The cookies featured Tim Walz and Kamala Harris.

Death threats!

For cookies.

Sigh.

(Her pride cookies last June also elicited hateful comments.)

Her response?

Now you can get "F*ck the Patriarchy" cakes, sheet cakes and cookies. My kinda gal!

I have no intention of crossing the state line into Texas, however, they do ship some items.

If you're in Texas, check out Hive Bakery at 360 Parker Square, Flower Mound, TX. Open Tuesday through Saturday. (972) 316-7625. At a distance? Check out Hive Bakery on Facebook.