 
Login/Register Login | Register
270 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Pre-Inauguration Proposal: Arm The Undocumented

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Thomas Knapp
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

ICE.Arrest lg.
ICE.Arrest lg.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)   Details   Source   DMCA

"TRUE!!!"

That's president-elect Donald Trump's response to a post on his social media platform claiming that he plans to declare a "national emergency" and use the US armed forces to abduct and deport immigrants on a very large scale.

It's not a good idea to bet the ranch on campaign promises, especially Trump's. In 2016, he was going to build a big, beautiful wall and make Mexico pay for it, but instead he ended up illegally misappropriating US taxpayer funds to build a partial, ineffectual, symbolic wall.

Which, by the way, Joe Biden continued construction on, just as he largely continued Trump's other immigration polices, which in turn were pale copies of Barack Obama's immigration policies, differing only in his screeching that Obama and Biden supported "open borders" even though they each abducted more immigrants than Trump ever managed to.

But we should, I suppose, at least entertain the notion that Trump really means this one, and that he's stupid and evil enough to give it the old college try.

As I've explained many times, I'm no "constitutionalist," but since those who rule us claim to be both empowered to do so by, and obedient to, the US Constitution, I'm all for holding them to it ... and letting them suffer the consequences of violating it.

Item One: The US Constitution forbids the US government to regulate immigration with the sole exception of imposing a small head tax (see Article I, Section 9; Article V, and Amendment X).

Item Two: The US Constitution forbids government at all levels to infringe the right to keep and bear arms (see Amendment II).

Item Three: Laws repugnant to the Constitution are void (see Madison v. Marbury).

QED, when someone attempts to abduct, cage, or deport an immigrant, even under color of one of those void unconstitutional "immigration laws," that person is just a common criminal, attempting to commit a violent crime. The prospective victim, and/or others acting in the defense of the prospective victim, are entitled by both right and constitutional protection to resist, up to and including the use of deadly force.

Would I rather it didn't come to that? Absolutely. I'd rejoice if the country's ICE agents and such voluntarily handed in their gang colors and returned to useful jobs in the private sector.

But if they need stronger incentives to straighten up and fly right, that's on them.

As my friend Nicky Reid, aka comrade hermit, suggested the last time Trump started in with this nonsense, "we the people" should arm the undocumented.

More than 100 million Americans own hundreds of millions of firearms. If, say, five million of them donated reasonably good handguns to the prospective victims of Trump's deportation plans, ICE agents and the military personnel Trump wants to illegally order to participate in immigrant abductions would soon be finishing their shifts in bags with tags on their toes instead of at home digging in to dinner.

Strong incentives, see?

Stronger still if applied early enough to ensure Trump doesn't even try.

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): Immigration; Second Amendment, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Big Question About the UN Security Council's Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

2020: I'm So Sick of Superlatives

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend