OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 11/2/24

Plethora of damning reports and more

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh  Posted by Peter Barus
It is worth repeating this: All colonial powers use violence since you cannot remove indigenous people from their lands without violence. Colonial powers get meaner in time while claiming indigenous resistance to be "terrorism" and thus place the entire population under that category and proceed to kill indigenous people or ethnically cleanse them (they want the land without the people of the land). This leads to genocides like the one we are seeing of the native Palestinians or what happened to Aborigines or native Americans. This is a textbook case of genocide and the last two weeks so a plethora of damning reports from:

  1. independent International Commission of inquiry
  2. the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, Francesca Albanese
  3. Principals of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee: Stop assault on Palestinians
  4. Diakonia International Law Center on Responsibility of Third Parties Emanating from the Findings of the ICJ's Advisory Opinion of 19 July 2024 [on illegality of the Israeli occupation]
  5. UN report confirms MASS RAPE of Palestinian hostages in Israeli torture camps
  6. South Africa which filed 750 Pages of 'Overwhelming' Evidence in ICJ Genocide Case Against Israel

Action: Global civilian intervention in Palestine and Western Sahara.

What will Gaza's health crisis mean for its future? (includes my interview on TRT). On medical evacuations or lack thereof.

They Got 60 Days in Jail for Protesting Israel's Largest Arms Maker -- and Say That's a "Huge Victory": After trying to block production at an Elbit factory in New Hampshire, the Palestine solidarity activists are calling for more, better direct action.

'I couldn't cry over my children like everyone else': the tragedy of Palestinian journalist Wael al-Dahdouh: After his wife and two of his children were killed in Gaza, Al Jazeera journalist Wael al-Dahdouh became famous around the world for his decision to keep reporting. But this was just the start of his heartbreaking journey.

Latest from the Gaza Strip

Two billion dollars increased Jewish donations to the Zionist regime as it engaged in genocide (estimates of 180-250,000 Palestinians killed 72% of them women and children) and ecocide. Contemplate that for a while.

Stay Humane and keep Palestine/hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
