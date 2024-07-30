Please share and continue to act (which means continuing to stay human in the age of genocide)

As we slide to fascism and massive lies and subjugation of people's will and not merely here in colonized Palestine but in many countries around the world, we are reminded that "Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will. Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have found out the exact measure of injustice and wrong which will be imposed upon them, and these will continue till they are resisted with either words or blows, or both. The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress." Frederick Douglas

In 2016, I asked my readers "What would you advise Palestinians to do?" I am genuinely curious as to how many of my readers have constructive advice based on what they know of geostrategic structures, capabilities etc. I received dozens of answers. As I reread them I see so much that were and still are prophetic voices. Dan Lieberman took the time to do the most detailed response: In the blog you can still add comments and I will read them. In reviewing comments and our history (e.g.. see my book on Popular resistance in Palestine: A history of hope and empowerment over 140 years here), I saw that our people have tried everything from educating the public to civil disobedience to armed resistance. Most of the time these were done simultaneously but sometimes more activities were in certain directions. For example the uprising of 1987-1991 was mostly not armed and involved things like civil disobedience and protests. In 200-2005, there was more armed resistance. In Gaza in 2019-2021 massive nonviolent resistance by thousands of people at the Gaza ghetto walls was suppressed by massive Israeli fire and the world stood silent. The continuing colonial onslaught ensured a start of the armed Gaza Ghetto uprising 7 October 2023 which was used as an excuse to accelerate the genocide and ethnic cleansing. May it be the last uprising and lead to ending the 76 year colonial nightmare!

This openly expressed view including from Israeli politicians and leaders is emblematic of the planned war on the people of Gaza until they disappear.

For statements of Israeli leaders like the Prime Minister and army head and background

Israel's deliberate destruction of infrastructure for life is now well documented war crime. Here is their own documentation of blowing up water facilities.

The BBC showed using satellite images in May that more than half of water facilities were deliberately destroyed in the Gaza Strip.

American Physicians and Nurses Observations From the Gaza Strip Since October 7.

AND POLIO IS SPREADING IN GAZA THANKS TO THE ONGOING GENOCIDE Health ministry declared polio epidemic.

Druze village in the Israeli occupied Golan Heights (belongs to Syria) reject Israeli government.

Zionist attempts to silence criticism running in top gear after ICJ ruling.

972 Magazine: How Israel plans to whitewash its war crimes in Gaza.

Israel violates over 80 UN Security Council Resolutions this is 2010 (so now it is more)

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

French