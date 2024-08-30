Pavel Durov make your choice!

Technological developments threaten the power of politicians. The arrest of Pavel Durov is part of the fight of politicians against technology.

Following in the footsteps of Pavel Durov

The arrest of Pavel Durov (1) is more than just the detention of one of the founders of Telegram by the French police. The arrest of Pavel Durov is one of the many actions of politicians to maintain their power over humanity. Politicians do not control the world. But politicians control the description of this world.

By manipulating information, politicians maintain their own power over voters, but not the world :) Thanks to the development of technology, this is becoming increasingly difficult every year. Thanks to technology, people can independently learn about what is happening in the world without politicians. Therefore, any businessman promoting technology to the masses of people challenges the power of politicians. Such businessmen have three options:

1. Submit to politicians and give them control of technology. And that means destroying the main value of technology - the reliability of information.

2. Become an enemy of politicians and provide technology to people as it is.

3. Stop doing the dangerous business of distributing technology among people. And that means slowing down scientific and technological progress.

The Decline of Political Elites

Pavel Durov, through the efforts of politicians, will be forced to make his choice in the near future. This choice will sooner or later be made by all businessmen who have achieved success in the development of information technology. Each businessman will have his own choice.

However, it is obvious that the development of technology poses a threat to politicians. The first strike of the death bell for politicians sounded in 2016 in the United States. That year, due to technology, politicians lost control of the situation. A free account in a free social network turned out to be the most effective way of political struggle! This was the main result of the US presidential elections for humanity.

For the first time, technology has called into question the power of politicians! Money, control of "independent" media and everything else on which the power of politicians is based turned out to be weaker than a free account in a free social network! Everyone saw that the real world does not correspond to the picture that politicians create. The choice of voters did not correspond to the wishes of the media :)

The flag of politicians fell. But they quickly came to their senses. Technologies were torn from Trump's hands. The 45th President of the United States was banned from using Twitter in his own country! This is an unprecedented step. But what to do when the class of politicians themselves are threatened? It was necessary to save political power! To save dozens of rich political donors, hundreds of TV channels, thousands of newspapers and tens of thousands of journalists whose opinions always coincide with the opinions of politicians :) It was necessary to act tough and decisively in order to maintain control over voters.

Did Trump understand what a threat he was bringing to the entire class of politicians by cleverly using Twitter? This question remains unanswered! But it is obvious that businessmen who have achieved success in the field of information technologies understand the potential of this business sector very well. It was not by chance that Elon Musk bought Twitter! The best advertisement for the purchase of this social network was Donald Trump's presidential campaign!

