Ocean vision

In the past

I would often look out at the ocean

Hoping to see something that isnt there

Which I never saw,

Because it never was there,

But no matter.

Now I look out at the ocean

For what is there

That I just cant quite see.

I am no longer looking for anything

But for the ocean itself

Which is not object-oriented but ecstatic.

The ocean by itself is enough.

But am I enough?

So the ocean is helping me process this

By never showing me what isnt there,

Knowing I will only settle

For what was always there

Just invisible.