Ocean vision

In the past
I would often look out at the ocean
Hoping to see something that isnt there
Which I never saw,
Because it never was there,
But no matter.
Now I look out at the ocean
For what is there
That I just cant quite see.
I am no longer looking for anything
But for the ocean itself
Which is not object-oriented but ecstatic.
The ocean by itself is enough.
But am I enough?
So the ocean is helping me process this
By never showing me what isnt there,
Knowing I will only settle
For what was always there
Just invisible.