NATO's purpose

I'm almost speechless these days.

I find my words in recycling bins

Dumpsters and landfills,

picking through psychic garbage.

Or I pick google's brain

like in this poem

I googled NATO

and came up with the following:

(The only word I changed

to make it more accurate

Is the last word

which was "enemies".)

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)

was founded in 1949

And is a group of 32 countries

from Europe and North America

That exists to protect the people

and territory of its members

From its shadow.