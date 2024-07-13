NATO's purpose

NATO Spotterday
(Image by Gunter Hentschel) Details DMCA
...........................................
I'm almost speechless these days.
I find my words in recycling bins
Dumpsters and landfills,
picking through psychic garbage.
Or I pick google's brain
like in this poem
I googled NATO
and came up with the following:
(The only word I changed
to make it more accurate
Is the last word
which was "enemies".)
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)
was founded in 1949
And is a group of 32 countries
from Europe and North America
That exists to protect the people
and territory of its members
From its shadow.