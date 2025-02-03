Elon Musk has gained access to sensitive US Treasury data including Social Security and Medicare customer payment systems, exposing the Social Security numbers of Americans.

The US Treasury's acting Deputy Secretary David Lebryk had just resigned from his position at Treasury after more than 30 years of service, after Musk and his DOGE organization requested access to sensitive Treasury data, according to pbs.com which also stated, "The highest-ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, Ron Wyden of Oregon, on Friday sent a letter to Trump's Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressing concern that

..."'officials associated with Musk may have intended to access these payment systems to illegally withhold payments to any number of programs...To put it bluntly, these payment systems simply cannot fail, and any politically motivated meddling in them risks severe damage to our country and the economy"

The Alt National Park Service Facebook page is an heroic source of up to date information about the takeover of our government. They posted this informetion within the last hour:

Elon Musk's staffers have gained unauthorized access to sensitive government employee data by installing a server at the OPM. (Office of Personnel Management) They now have access to USAJOBS, the federal hiring portal where applicants submit personal details such as Social Security numbers, home addresses, and employment histories.