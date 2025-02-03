 
Login/Register Login | Register
265 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News    H3'ed 2/3/25

Musk Accesses Sensitive US Treasury and OPM data

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Meryl Ann Butler
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler
Become a Fan
  (82 fans)

U.S. Treasury Department Building%2C Washington%2C D.C LCCN2011635063.
U.S. Treasury Department Building%2C Washington%2C D.C LCCN2011635063.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: .mw-parser-output .commons-creator-table{background-color:#f0f0ff;box-sizing:border-box;font-size:95%;text-align:start;color:inherit}.mw-parser-output .commons-creator-table>tbody>tr{vertical-align:top}.mw-parser-output .commons-creator-table>tbody>tr>th)   Details   Source   DMCA

Elon Musk has gained access to sensitive US Treasury data including Social Security and Medicare customer payment systems, exposing the Social Security numbers of Americans.

The US Treasury's acting Deputy Secretary David Lebryk had just resigned from his position at Treasury after more than 30 years of service, after Musk and his DOGE organization requested access to sensitive Treasury data, according to pbs.com which also stated, "The highest-ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, Ron Wyden of Oregon, on Friday sent a letter to Trump's Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressing concern that

..."'officials associated with Musk may have intended to access these payment systems to illegally withhold payments to any number of programs...To put it bluntly, these payment systems simply cannot fail, and any politically motivated meddling in them risks severe damage to our country and the economy"

The Alt National Park Service Facebook page is an heroic source of up to date information about the takeover of our government. They posted this informetion within the last hour:

Elon Musk's staffers have gained unauthorized access to sensitive government employee data by installing a server at the OPM. (Office of Personnel Management) They now have access to USAJOBS, the federal hiring portal where applicants submit personal details such as Social Security numbers, home addresses, and employment histories.

In addition to USAJOBS, Musk's team has accessed the Enterprise Human Resources Integration (EHRI) system. This system contains comprehensive records on federal employees, including Social Security numbers, birthdates, salaries, job descriptions, and disciplinary actions. Musk's team has been reviewing these position descriptions to identify and target roles, including those related to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), which have subsequently been removed.

The breach extends further, giving Musk's associates access to systems related to employee onboarding, job performance reviews, and healthcare management. This raises serious concerns about potential violations of federal privacy laws, including those protecting health information under HIPAA.

This is a coup.

What can be done?

Attend People Power United's online "Rapid Response for Our Freedoms: Stop Project 2025" on Wednesday Feb 5, 8-9pm EST. People Power United is a grassroots group of over 200,000+ members in all 50 states who champion progress and power to the people.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Meryl Ann Butler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Data Base; Data Theft Government; Data Theft Personal; Security; Treasury Department; Us Coup 2025, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend