 
Login/Register Login | Register
256 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Sci Tech   

Model System

By   No comments

David Son

An absolute point deductively measures using angle and distance in finite space and time. They are systems of measurement. With an absolute point and using the nonlinear visual sequence of a point to a line, then a triangle, then a square, and then a right angle, a causal model system can be created that has known values and probabilistic correlation. There are challenges of using systems of causation which give inclusion to particle matter, or points, in space and time. Systems can be represented by a baseball diamond and a soccer field positioned next to each other. It is possible to kick a soccer ball on the baseball diamond and vice versa to play catch on the soccer field. If individuals have a catch across the two fields, then entanglements are created. The baseball and mitt work perfectly fine on the soccer field, but they are not applicable to the game of soccer. Entanglements correlate systems but not in a probable way. A player would not score a point by throwing a baseball past the goalie. Moreover, non-locality addresses the problem of a causal system model that anchors to perceptual and physical object reality. An absolute point pinned to a sequence in finite physical space and time can be manipulated and controlled through interventionist method, which can then provide an outcome that makes sense.

A casual model system can be created with a coordinate graph, the Pythagorean Theorem, and the causal Markov condition.

Graph

Graph
Graph
(Image by David Son)   Details   DMCA

The causal model system shows probabilistic correlation of angle and distance. The distance of hypotenuse shows probabilistic correlation to angle at 90, 180, and 270. The Pythagorean Theorem determines the hypotenuse with right angle at distance hn(5,10,15). Hypotenuse at 5(h1) divided by 90 equals v. Hypotenuse at 10(h2) divided by 180 equals v. Hypotenuse at 15(h3) divided by 270 equals v. Probabilistic correlation occurs at v.


If,

h1=7.071067811865475

h2=14.14213562373095

h3=21.213203435596426


then,

7.071067811865475/90=v

14.14213562373095/180=v

21.213203435596426/270=v


v=0.078567420131839

The probabilistic correlation is explained using the causal Markov condition:

CMC
CMC
(Image by causal markov's condition)   Details   DMCA

P(7.071067811865475,14.14213562373095,21.213203435596426|Pa (90,180,270))

P/Pa=i

i=0.078567420131839


P(7.1,14.2,21.3|Pa (90,180,270))

i=0.078888888888889


0.078=0.08=0.1(0.02+)
Rate It | View Ratings

David Son Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I earned a M.A. (1996) from Temple University. Also, I earned a M.S. Ed (1999) from the University of Pennsylvania. I am a former teacher. I live in Pottstown, PA.

Related Topic(s): Distance; Systems; Systems Systems Theory, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Cycles of Time

Infinite Number

War and Language

NATO and Capitalism

Economic Recession

Cost of Attrition

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend