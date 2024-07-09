May he live (and die) resisting and more

[this blog is also posted here ]

Dear all I tried to cross into Jerusalem today (where I used to be a highschool teacher) and was denied by the apartheid colonizers. My wife too. Our US passports notwithstanding. This is a clear violation of the agreement reached with the US State Department that allowed Israelis to enter the US on a visa waiver program. US citizens are not treated with respect agreed to. Over the weekend we were stopped from doing our field work in the Jordan valley by these apartheid regime forces. This was not the first time. On so many occasions we are harassed and prevented from having any normalcy. In other parts of Palestine, the situation is much worse. In Gaza Strip alone over the past nine months 186,000 Palestinians were killed by bombing them, by denial of food, water, medicine and by destroying their infrastructure etc. As I am in touch with many families in Gaza by phone I hear horror stories including literally starving to death and if there is a food it is only bread or only rice (no proteins, vegetables, milk, fruits etc). And what worries me more are families we lost touch with (no phones). The regime tramples our right of religion, right of movement, right of education, essentially our rights of life.

I reflect on these horrors. I reflect on Western (US, Germany, UK, Australia etc) collusion and collaboration with an ongoing genocide and ongoing process of ethnic cleansing. I reflect on hypocrisy and on cowardice. I reflect on racism and hate that left 8 million of us refugees and displaced and the rest squeezed into concentration camps. I reflect on 21,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails being treated worse than any regime ever treated its oppressed people in its prisons. Torture, starvation, amputations, denial of medical care and dozens killed under torture that we know off (but fate of 98% of prisoners unknown since no legal reprentation or visit by Redcross/Redcrescent is allowed). I reflect on the control of western mainstream media that ensures little or no coverage of reality and lots of regurgitation of lies and distortions. I reflect on all of that but I do not get despondent. Why? Because of one thing: resistance. My book "Popular Resistance in Palestine: A history of hope and empowerment" summarized over a 120 years of resistance, 14 uprisings (this Gaza Ghetto uprising makes number 15). This includes hundreds of forms of resistance; only tiny minority armed and that is also legal and encouraged by international law.

May he live (and die) resisting by Mazin Qumsiyeh

Bulldozers uprooting 2000 year old olive trees

While refugees still to doors they hold the keys

Settlers and soldiers marauding and killing

Of lands and homes they enjoy pillaging

A grandfather laments 7 year old girl, soul of his soul

Colonial partners send money and soldiers to play a role

Chldrens' brains in their fathers hand

While Netanyahu's son on florida beach gets tanned

Bloodied heads tossed far from bodies

Decaying bodies left in destroyed hospitals

While politicians verbal acrobatics belittles

the 2000 pound bombs leveling neighborhood supplied by the USA

while Zionist Blinken pressures ICC and ICJ to stop or delay

A girl insists that she recognized a mother from her hair

But a consumerist world shrugs - we don't care

Soldiers and politicians of a most fascist army threaten and mock

as F35s bombs Nuseirat, Gaza city, Bureij, Rafah... and every block

No safe place in a concentration camp packed by refugees

Being denied food, medicine, fuel, and all amenities

D9 bulldozers, buzzing drones, white phosphorous, fire belts,

moans of death under the rubble and babies flesh melts

to get stock prices of weapon makers soar

while genocide Joe plays the role of a whore

all for Palestine's gas fields to steal

a new Asia-Europe 6 trillion road deal

the Suez replaced by the Ben Gurion Canal

Nile to Euphrates "promised people" cabal

Belt-and-Road initiative replaced

a new empire to be created

Old ones subjugated

Via lobbies dominated

Olive trees destroyed

Pine trees planted

Communities uprooted

Racists validated

A global war initiated

To make the rich richer

and the poor poorer



To all this there is antidote available

Resistance is possible

We resist by insisting on our rights

to return, to live, to eat, to kindle our lights

to hope, to live, to plant our trees

to tend to our vegetables, and our bees

for we believe that to exist

means to resist

and to resist means to live free

like human beings should be

For there is no other path

to avoid the wrath

to live meaningfully

and die peacefully

And when I am dead

Let it be said

here lies a good troublemaker

of actions and ideas a baker

born poor, died poor

helped others in the short tour

in the land of his birth

lived a rich life in resistance

with dogged persistence

the hope alive he kept

for injustice he wept

the path of struggle he travelled

through storms he pedaled

may he get his wish to die resisting

as he lived joyfully participating

In life's sorrows

dodging arrows

Not resting

Fully Loving

Meaningfully Living

Peacefully Dying

On Julian Assange.

Gaza toll could exceed 186,000, Lancet study says.

Some zionists are racists and discrete, others are racist and more open about their intentions.

5 more journalists killed in Gaza bringing number of journalists killed by Israeli forces to 158 in 9 months (more than all other countries combined in five years)

90 Minutes that shook the Liberals awake . An opinion about the dismal state of affairs of US/Israel empire (with a quote from me).

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute

French