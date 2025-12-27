Master of my fate (another AI dream)

I am outside.
I am being sort of vetted by a kind of
Ubiquitous intelligence that is running the world
Seamlessly, behind the scenes.
It allows people to go about their lives
But it controls what enters their awareness
Without any explicit rules or trace of enforcement,
But its control is absolute.
Now it is deciding what to do with me.
There is a kind of metal panel that,
When placed on the ground and activated,
Inputs an imprint of my psyche
(sort of a psychic fingerprint)
Into a data feed
That reveals to the intelligence how I process reality
And how I experience myself.
This is what it uses to decide
How best to place a given person
Into the artificial world that it curates for them.
Apparently my psychic imprint is unique
And does not fit any of its templates.
The question is articulated (out loud) -
"Who are you?"
I patiently explain that I am someone who doesn't project.
(Or something to that effect.)
The intelligenceIt takes in what I am saying, then silence.
Then it says that it is issuing me
The highest clearance.
That means I can move freely anywhere I want
Within the artificial reality of the world it creates.
But I can also access the outside (original) world at will
And, if I choose,
I can even visit behind the curtain so to speak,
Meaning, I can enter into spaces
That the intelligence itself occupies.
The only downside is,
(it makes sure that I understand)
By accepting this clearance, I will be lonely,
Without companions or a partner,
Because there is no one else with this level of clearance.
Everyone else will
Be occupied in the artificial world.
But, even as the dream ends, I am coming around
To realizing that my awareness
Is greater than it thinks.
Basically, (what I am telling it is that),
In addition to my mastery of those three realities,
That, all three,
Including the reality of its own existence,
Are the creation of my dreaming!
In the beginning of the dream I am
At the mercy of the intelligence, whereas in the end
I am master of my fate.
