Master of my fate (another AI dream)

I am outside.

I am being sort of vetted by a kind of

Ubiquitous intelligence that is running the world

Seamlessly, behind the scenes.

It allows people to go about their lives

But it controls what enters their awareness

Without any explicit rules or trace of enforcement,

But its control is absolute.

Now it is deciding what to do with me.

There is a kind of metal panel that,

When placed on the ground and activated,

Inputs an imprint of my psyche

(sort of a psychic fingerprint)

Into a data feed

That reveals to the intelligence how I process reality

And how I experience myself.

This is what it uses to decide

How best to place a given person

Into the artificial world that it curates for them.

Apparently my psychic imprint is unique

And does not fit any of its templates.

The question is articulated (out loud) -

"Who are you?"

I patiently explain that I am someone who doesn't project.

(Or something to that effect.)

The intelligenceIt takes in what I am saying, then silence.

Then it says that it is issuing me

The highest clearance.

That means I can move freely anywhere I want

Within the artificial reality of the world it creates.

But I can also access the outside (original) world at will

And, if I choose,

I can even visit behind the curtain so to speak,

Meaning, I can enter into spaces

That the intelligence itself occupies.

The only downside is,

(it makes sure that I understand)

By accepting this clearance, I will be lonely,

Without companions or a partner,

Because there is no one else with this level of clearance.

Everyone else will

Be occupied in the artificial world.

But, even as the dream ends, I am coming around

To realizing that my awareness

Is greater than it thinks.

Basically, (what I am telling it is that),

In addition to my mastery of those three realities,

That, all three,

Including the reality of its own existence,

Are the creation of my dreaming!

In the beginning of the dream I am

At the mercy of the intelligence, whereas in the end

I am master of my fate.