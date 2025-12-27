 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Life Arts    H4'ed 12/27/25  

Master of my fate (another AI dream)

By   No comments

Gary Lindorff
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)
The esoteric cult of the West
The esoteric cult of the West
(Image by ' ... )   Details   DMCA

I am outside.

I am being sort of vetted by a kind of

Ubiquitous intelligence that is running the world

Seamlessly, behind the scenes.

It allows people to go about their lives

But it controls what enters their awareness

Without any explicit rules or trace of enforcement,

But its control is absolute.

Now it is deciding what to do with me.

There is a kind of metal panel that,

When placed on the ground and activated,

Inputs an imprint of my psyche

(sort of a psychic fingerprint)

Into a data feed

That reveals to the intelligence how I process reality

And how I experience myself.

This is what it uses to decide

How best to place a given person

Into the artificial world that it curates for them.

Apparently my psychic imprint is unique

And does not fit any of its templates.

The question is articulated (out loud) -

"Who are you?"

I patiently explain that I am someone who doesn't project.

(Or something to that effect.)

The intelligenceIt takes in what I am saying, then silence.

Then it says that it is issuing me

The highest clearance.

That means I can move freely anywhere I want

Within the artificial reality of the world it creates.

But I can also access the outside (original) world at will

And, if I choose,

I can even visit behind the curtain so to speak,

Meaning, I can enter into spaces

That the intelligence itself occupies.

The only downside is,

(it makes sure that I understand)

By accepting this clearance, I will be lonely,

Without companions or a partner,

Because there is no one else with this level of clearance.

Everyone else will

Be occupied in the artificial world.

But, even as the dream ends, I am coming around

To realizing that my awareness

Is greater than it thinks.

Basically, (what I am telling it is that),

In addition to my mastery of those three realities,

That, all three,

Including the reality of its own existence,

Are the creation of my dreaming!

In the beginning of the dream I am

At the mercy of the intelligence, whereas in the end

I am master of my fate.


(Article changed on Dec 27, 2025 at 3:13 PM EST)

(Article changed on Dec 27, 2025 at 3:16 PM EST)

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan), and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Poems; Poetry, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Eating Healthy is Do-able / Eating healthily on the fly (plus thoughts on hypoglycemia)

Waking from the dream of causality

More soul-retrieval: Trees in the silo

Trump is an archetype folks and I am the freckle on a whale

I am not strong now, but I will be stronger: Open letter, day after.

Let's play devil's advocate while the dust is still rising.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend