 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 9 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 3/7/24

Majorrity of CNN and MSNBC Talking Heads Are Shills, Sabotaging Democracy Democracy

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall
Become a Fan
  (295 fans)

Jen Psaki 2022.
Jen Psaki 2022.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: The White House)   Details   Source   DMCA

Ok, so this may not be news to many readers, but I feel the need to say that CNN and MSNBC talking heads are shills because it's gotten much worse. Specifically, both CNN and MSNBC have hired a multitude of former Obama and Biden staffers who twist and distort the news particularly when it comes to Joe Biden and his policies.

While the majority of Democrats do not want Biden or Harris as their only choice to vote as a Democrat, the hacks on CNN and MSNBC write off the view of the majority of Democrats, again and again saying that they are not paying attention yet and they'll vote for Joe as a vote against Trump. They they rhapsodize how wonderfully Joe has done on so many issues. As I watch this, another MSNBC talking head hack, waxes sublimely how Joe Biden "does accomplishes more in one day than Trump did in his whole presidency."

The reality is, Joe is the opposite of charismatic, and he is so bad at that aspect of leadership that his actual accomplishments are not appreciated or weighed as significant in the public's balancing of their perceptions of who Biden is. To them he is too old, pathetically weak on dealing with Israel and Netanyahu, and even too weak on women's rights to abortion.

These shills are really not serving Biden alone. They are serving the insiders who run the Democratic party and, many believe, the policies that Joe Biden signs off on that insiders write up for him, in the White House. That makes them part. of a conspiracy to totally block the Democratic process in the Democratic presidential primary.

All the while that these shills have, for the past year, presented the inevitability of Joe Biden as the only candidate to run against Trump, Joe Biden's support has continued to plummet. The reality is, these shills and the power base they are empowering, are part of a conspiracy to prevent a truly fair, democratic primary. I have no doubt that Obama played a role in stifling any interest in running in the primary.

There is a growing opinion that Biden will drop out at or shortly beforethe Democratic convention. If that happens, then the Biden delegates, who I believe will primarily be neoliberal, centrist Democratic insiders, will be able to select a candidate who has never won a primary, who the American people never had a chance to vet. Americans will be forced to vote for someone who never went through the Democratic process.

If you don't want Biden, the least you can do, is when you vote in your primary, don't vote for him. Vote for no choice, or vote for another democratic candidate, or leave the presidential slot blank. Send a message similar to the one voters in Michigan sent. It is a strong way to send a message to the idiots leading the Democratic party.

Rate It | View Ratings

Rob Kall Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media.

Check out his platform at RobKall.com

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio:

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big) to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Biden 2024; Democracy, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Comments

The time limit for entering new comments on this article has expired.

This limit can be removed. Our paid membership program is designed to give you many benefits, such as removing this time limit. To learn more, please click here.

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments

Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 31 fans, 614 articles, 1104 quicklinks, 3926 comments, 14 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

MAUREEN DOWD'S NEW YORK TIMES COMMENTARY: A GRACEFUL EXIT FOR UNCLE JOE

click here


Palestinians on the situation in Gaza - Media Stakeout | Security Council | United Nations Joint stakeout introduced by Ambassador Riyad Mansour, Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine to the United Nations, on ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: United Nations) Details DMCA

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 9, 2024 at 2:04:05 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend