I am watching the meadow darken

(Shirley is walking

Getting her walk in before the rain)

The blue / gray clouds are pressing down

On the landscape

The air is thickening

The green of the grass and goldenrods

Is a luminous dark green

Darkening to almost black in the shadows

And there is no breeze

No leaf stirring

Just waiting

I am trying to be OK with this

I think I am

I think I will just not fight it

And let it rain