LAUSD School Board Elects Its Leadership

"I want to say how honored I am to be sitting in Jackie's (Goldberg) seat."



- LAUSD Board President Scott Schmerelson



Nick Melvoin congratulates Scott Schmerelson on his election

Despite these rules, the LAUSD's Annual Meeting gave the appearance of Kabuki Theater with the Board pretending that the decision-making was being done publicly when the outcome was already ordained. Kelly Gonez started the process and nominated Scott Schmerelson. This was a solid choice as Schmerelson is the longest-serving member of the Board and he has decades of experience as an educator. However, Gonez and Schmerelson are on opposite sides of the divide between supporters of Public Education and those elected at the behest of the Charter School Industry. While serving as School Board President, Gonez rejected Schmerelson's requests to allow the Special Education Committee to meet during Covid lockdown.

As each member was called on, they either nominated Schmerelson or expressed a desire to do so. Even Tanya Ortiz Franklin, whose campaign was supported by the same people who financed the ethically challenged advertising against Schmerelson, stated that she wanted to nominate him. Scott even nominated himself.

According to the published agenda, the vote was supposed to be taken before the public was allowed to comment. However, this violation of the Brown Act was avoided when comments were taken out of order. My wife, Nicole, presented comments on my behalf:

With comments concluded, the Board voted unanimously without discussion to make Schmerelson the President of the Board. A similar process was then followed to make Rocio Rivas the Vice President.



The New LAUSD Board President

(Image by LAUSD) Details DMCA



According to the agenda, the next order of business was supposed to be the establishment of the committees. Not knowing that comments would be heard before this was done, I sent the following email in advance to the Board Members:

While I thank Board Member Schmerelson for his past service to the Special Education community through his leadership of the Special Education Committee, the continued deterioration of the relationship between parents and the LAUSD requires drastic action. This committee desperately needs new blood.



Incoming Board Member Karla Griego's 19 years of experience as a Special Education teacher makes her a perfect fit. I ask that the new President appoint her as the chair of this committee and allow it to meet monthly.



One of the priorities of the Special Education Committee should be to fine-tune my proposed "Improving Special Education Within the LAUSD" resolution. The District's most vulnerable students deserve these protections and I look forward to working with the Committee and this Board to ensure its passage.

As his first decision, the new Board President tabled the item until the next meeting. Hopefully, this will not mean that the assignments will have already been decided and simply rubber-stamped without an open discussion or public input. This would set a poor precedent for Schmerelson's presidency.

Carl Petersen is a parent advocate for public education, particularly for students with special education needs, who serves as the Education Chair for the Northridge East Neighborhood Council. As a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action. Dr. Diane Ravitch has called him "a valiant fighter for public schools in Los Angeles." For links to his blogs, please visit www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.