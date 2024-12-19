 
Login/Register Login | Register
124 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 12/19/24

LAUSD School Board Elects Its Leadership

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Carl Petersen
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)
"I want to say how honored I am to be sitting in Jackie's (Goldberg) seat."

- LAUSD Board President Scott Schmerelson

Nick Melvoin congratulates Scott Schmerelson on his election
Nick Melvoin congratulates Scott Schmerelson on his election
(Image by LAUSD)   Details   DMCA
Under the Brown Act, all deliberations by public agencies are supposed to be performed publicly. These strict rules state that "any gathering of a majority of board members that involves any aspect of the decision-making process triggers"open meeting requirements." This includes serial meetings where small groups discuss a topic and then continue the discussions separately with other governing body members, bringing the total number of members involved to a quorum. Staff members acting on the representatives' behalf are included in determining whether a quorum has been reached.

Despite these rules, the LAUSD's Annual Meeting gave the appearance of Kabuki Theater with the Board pretending that the decision-making was being done publicly when the outcome was already ordained. Kelly Gonez started the process and nominated Scott Schmerelson. This was a solid choice as Schmerelson is the longest-serving member of the Board and he has decades of experience as an educator. However, Gonez and Schmerelson are on opposite sides of the divide between supporters of Public Education and those elected at the behest of the Charter School Industry. While serving as School Board President, Gonez rejected Schmerelson's requests to allow the Special Education Committee to meet during Covid lockdown.

As each member was called on, they either nominated Schmerelson or expressed a desire to do so. Even Tanya Ortiz Franklin, whose campaign was supported by the same people who financed the ethically challenged advertising against Schmerelson, stated that she wanted to nominate him. Scott even nominated himself.

According to the published agenda, the vote was supposed to be taken before the public was allowed to comment. However, this violation of the Brown Act was avoided when comments were taken out of order. My wife, Nicole, presented comments on my behalf:

With Ms. Newbill and Ms. Griego joining the Board, I hope that community engagement will again become a focus of the LAUSD. I supported them in the election because I believed they would be worthy successors to the veteran educators who served before them. Both of them also strongly support public education and have the ability to bring necessary change to this District.

One of the areas that need the most attention is how Special Education services are delivered. Parents are frustrated as it increasingly feels that they are not partners in the IEP process. Things have gotten so bad that last year the District locked the CAC out of participating in the process used to update the SELPA.

Ms. Newbill and Ms. Griego promised during their campaigns to sponsor and work for the passage of the proposed "Improving Special Education Within the LAUSD" resolution. Ms. Franklin has promised to look into the resolution. Dr. Rivas and Mr. Schmerelson have also expressed support during their campaigns for many aspects of this proposal. I look forward to working with this Board to ensure its passage so that children with Special Education needs can get the protections that they need.

With comments concluded, the Board voted unanimously without discussion to make Schmerelson the President of the Board. A similar process was then followed to make Rocio Rivas the Vice President.

The New LAUSD Board President
The New LAUSD Board President
(Image by LAUSD)   Details   DMCA

According to the agenda, the next order of business was supposed to be the establishment of the committees. Not knowing that comments would be heard before this was done, I sent the following email in advance to the Board Members:

While I thank Board Member Schmerelson for his past service to the Special Education community through his leadership of the Special Education Committee, the continued deterioration of the relationship between parents and the LAUSD requires drastic action. This committee desperately needs new blood.

Incoming Board Member Karla Griego's 19 years of experience as a Special Education teacher makes her a perfect fit. I ask that the new President appoint her as the chair of this committee and allow it to meet monthly.

One of the priorities of the Special Education Committee should be to fine-tune my proposed "Improving Special Education Within the LAUSD" resolution. The District's most vulnerable students deserve these protections and I look forward to working with the Committee and this Board to ensure its passage.

As his first decision, the new Board President tabled the item until the next meeting. Hopefully, this will not mean that the assignments will have already been decided and simply rubber-stamped without an open discussion or public input. This would set a poor precedent for Schmerelson's presidency.

Carl Petersen is a parent advocate for public education, particularly for students with special education needs, who serves as the Education Chair for the Northridge East Neighborhood Council. As a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action. Dr. Diane Ravitch has called him "a valiant fighter for public schools in Los Angeles." For links to his blogs, please visit www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action endorsed him, and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a " (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Education, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

Finding Hope in Florida

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend