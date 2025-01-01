Khamenei's Demented Hatred of Israel



Khamenei Hates and Blames Israel for Everything

Events in Iran are horrible for citizens to tolerate, but it seems that Ali Hosseini Khamenei, Supreme dictator of Iran, is losing his grip on the country.

The "Women, Life, and Freedom" movement of a couple of years ago has devolved into a movement toward restrictive regime change.

Khamenei's desperation is apparent in his speeches and his psychotic rants. Hamas, Hezbollah, Yemen, and Shiites of Iraq and Syria are destroyed. However, he is still declaring that the axis of resistance is alive and he is victorious everywhere. His government has become increasingly brutal and oppressive and has committed excessive acts of brutality in Iran.

To understand the factors involved in the current problems in Iran and the Middle East, we must examine this situation from various perspectives:

Who is Khamenei?

Khamenei is a devout Muslim/Shiite. His entire family is composed of high-level clergymen.

Khamenei has been the main leader and supreme dictator of Iran since 1989. He previously served as the third president of Iran from 1981 to 1989, and during his 35-year rule, he has continued to get more outrageous and hysterical regarding his views on Israel. His bizarre outbursts seem to be predicated on his perceptions of ideological and religious motivations, geopolitical rivalry, historical tensions, and political strategy.

On 27 June 1981, Khamenei was the object of an assassination attempt. He was unconscious for several hours, lost his right hand, and suffered from Traumatic Brain Injury. I explained the effect of the injury of his brain in my article, "The Leader who does not know that he does not know."

Anosognosia is the technical term for this type of post-injury syndrome. This event was very similar to Operation Valkyrie, arguably the most meticulously planned assassination attempt against Adolf Hitler.

Any injury affecting the right side of the brain causes the patient to lose their awareness of their deficiency. They become very aggressive and difficult people, believing that they are fine, insisting that there is nothing wrong, and ignoring the advice of medical practitioners.

Currently, Khamenei is quite aggressive and brutal. He lacks insight into his behavior or its effect on others. There is no sign of sympathy toward the masses of Iran. For instance, last year, when there was an uprising of women all over the country he ordered chemical poisoning attacks on elementary school girls, causing 150 deaths and an unknown number of serious injuries.

Khamenei claims that he is an Ayatollah, but he is not since he never finished his religious studies. He is a student of notorious Ayatollah Khomeini, both of these creatures have declared Israel must be exterminated.

Shortly after the Iranian Revolution in 1979, Iran's first Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, established the "day of Ghuds" or Al-Quds Day. All Muslims are supposed to pray for the freedom of Jerusalem on that day to show solidarity with Palestinian resistance. According to Al-Jazeera, "some observers have claimed that the event was initiated by Iran to further its own political interests of using proxies to fight against Israel and western powers."

