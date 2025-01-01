 
Login/Register Login | Register
227 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 1/1/25

Khamenei's Demented Hatred of Israel

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   1 comment

Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
Message Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)

Khamenei
Khamenei
(Image by AI image)   Details   DMCA

Khamenei Hates and Blames Israel for Everything

Events in Iran are horrible for citizens to tolerate, but it seems that Ali Hosseini Khamenei, Supreme dictator of Iran, is losing his grip on the country.

The "Women, Life, and Freedom" movement of a couple of years ago has devolved into a movement toward restrictive regime change.

Khamenei's desperation is apparent in his speeches and his psychotic rants. Hamas, Hezbollah, Yemen, and Shiites of Iraq and Syria are destroyed. However, he is still declaring that the axis of resistance is alive and he is victorious everywhere. His government has become increasingly brutal and oppressive and has committed excessive acts of brutality in Iran.

To understand the factors involved in the current problems in Iran and the Middle East, we must examine this situation from various perspectives:

Who is Khamenei?

Khamenei is a devout Muslim/Shiite. His entire family is composed of high-level clergymen.

Khamenei has been the main leader and supreme dictator of Iran since 1989. He previously served as the third president of Iran from 1981 to 1989, and during his 35-year rule, he has continued to get more outrageous and hysterical regarding his views on Israel. His bizarre outbursts seem to be predicated on his perceptions of ideological and religious motivations, geopolitical rivalry, historical tensions, and political strategy.

On 27 June 1981, Khamenei was the object of an assassination attempt. He was unconscious for several hours, lost his right hand, and suffered from Traumatic Brain Injury. I explained the effect of the injury of his brain in my article, "The Leader who does not know that he does not know."

Anosognosia is the technical term for this type of post-injury syndrome. This event was very similar to Operation Valkyrie, arguably the most meticulously planned assassination attempt against Adolf Hitler.

Any injury affecting the right side of the brain causes the patient to lose their awareness of their deficiency. They become very aggressive and difficult people, believing that they are fine, insisting that there is nothing wrong, and ignoring the advice of medical practitioners.

Currently, Khamenei is quite aggressive and brutal. He lacks insight into his behavior or its effect on others. There is no sign of sympathy toward the masses of Iran. For instance, last year, when there was an uprising of women all over the country he ordered chemical poisoning attacks on elementary school girls, causing 150 deaths and an unknown number of serious injuries.

Khamenei claims that he is an Ayatollah, but he is not since he never finished his religious studies. He is a student of notorious Ayatollah Khomeini, both of these creatures have declared Israel must be exterminated.

Shortly after the Iranian Revolution in 1979, Iran's first Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, established the "day of Ghuds" or Al-Quds Day. All Muslims are supposed to pray for the freedom of Jerusalem on that day to show solidarity with Palestinian resistance. According to Al-Jazeera, "some observers have claimed that the event was initiated by Iran to further its own political interests of using proxies to fight against Israel and western powers."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D. Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I was born and raised in Tehran Iran .I came to the U.S in 1976 to study psychology. With time decided to hang my hat here and became a U.S. citizen.
My areas of interest in psychology were varied. However I mostly worked with (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Iran; Iraq; Israel; Syria, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Breakthrough treatment for Hemianopia

Neuropsychology of Ayatollah Rohollah Khomeini

Iranian People's Struggle for Freedom, Part VI: The1953 MI6 - CIA, Coup in Iran

Sword and Seizure:Muhammad's Epilepsy and creation of Islam

The History of the Iranian People's Strugle for Freedom: Part III, The Era of The Benevolent Dictator

Why 27 People a Day Die From Air Pollution in Tehran

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

Become a Fan
(Member since Dec 13, 2006), 7 fans, 116 articles, 166 quicklinks, 919 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Khamenei's hatred of Israel has cost 6000 deaths of Iranian youth. Along with that of an unknown number of Syrians , Palestinians , Iraqis and people of Yemen. One should add numerous Jewish civilians who died during terror attacks of last year.

Although he did not kill them personally, he certainly advocated, financed and ordered their death.

Khamenei's recent speeches do not manifest any remorse . He is just upset that he was not victorious.

Should a man of such a murderous nature be permitted to continue on his path of death and destruction.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 1, 2025 at 11:07:23 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend