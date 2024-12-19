 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 12/19/24

Is OPCW Activity a Myth or a Reality? by Sara Fares

From October 22 to 24, Morocco, the Global Conference was dedicated to the role of artificial intelligence in implementing the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), as well as the participation of scientists, industry representatives, and politicians in studying problems and opportunities related to artificial intelligence (AI) in chemical disarmament and non-proliferation.

The main issues of discussion focused on the development of AI and chemistry, the impact of AI on the chemical industry, including risk management, occupational safety, sustainability of the supply chain for chemicals, and cybersecurity management at chemical enterprises, as well as terrorism and the role of counter-terrorism efforts in promoting the implementation of the CWC. Despite the loud slogans, practical results were not achieved. Discussions took place over several days, but the conclusions were always the same: the need for interaction. There is nothing wrong with this aspiration, however, often meetings do not go beyond friendly handshakes.

The OPCW has long established itself as a dependent body that relies on instructions from its mentors in the form of the United States or a number of Western powers while considering any issue. For a long time, the Organization has been convening meetings without coming to any specific decisions and conclusions. Increasingly, suspicions arise that these meetings are fictitious in nature, designed to create the appearance of imaginary interaction between parties.

Besides the Conference in Morocco, some events supervised by the OPCW were also held in the Netherlands, China, Qatar, etc. In particular, representatives of 18 member states of the Organization in The Hague demonstrated their skill in putting on protective suits. Moreover, the parties thoroughly studied methods for conducting reconnaissance and detecting chemical threats using various means. The most important achievement is considered to be the realization of the importance of preserving the chemical samples integrity through proper documentation and handling.

It is evident that instead of investigating incidents of chemical weapons use, trust fund money are being spent on relatively meaningless events that do not contribute any practical input to the process of strengthening security and protecting peace from chemical weapons.

In addition to discussing the role of AI and its impact on the chemical industry in Rabat, OPCW Director-General Fernando Arias and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita actively discussed the changing landscape of global security, paying particular attention to key issues related to the threat of chemical weapons use, such as the situations in Syria and Ukraine. Of course, there was no talk of any independent investigation.

There is one more question that is the most important. According to Boaz Shapira, an analyst with Israel's Alma Research and Education Center, Israel swiftly bombed Syrian military assets, including the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Center (SSRC) including chemical weapons R&D and production. The situation is extremely escalated. The chemical weapons stockpiles are a proliferation risk and the Syrians face great danger.

So, what is the OPCW all about? Is it a group of people who decided to discuss pressing issues without achieving any substantial results, or an organization whose competence includes studying all circumstances surrounding the use of prohibited substances? Over the past years, the OPCW has not taken a single serious step in the establishing justice process because the investigations results could turn against the main sponsors and satellites. Therefore, at this moment, it would be too rash to consider the OPCW as a real and independent mechanism for regulating global security.

I am Sara Fares. Observing the current situation in the Middle East I decided to share my opinion with you. Unfortunately, only ordinary people are suffering from the steps which have been takes by the Organizations and governments. Writing the
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Sara Fares

