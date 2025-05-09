 
General News    H2'ed 5/9/25

Is Leo XIV the First Black Pope?

Pope Leo XIV Waving.
Pope Leo XIV Waving.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: INFOWeather1)   Details   Source   DMCA

The Vatican described Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevos in Chicago, as the:

* first pope from the Order of Saint Augustine

* first North American pope

* the first pope born in the United States

* the first to be a citizen of both Peru and the United States (dual citizenship)

* the first named Leo since Leo XIII (1878-1903)

Is he also the first Black pope?

Although the Vatican did not include this information, the pope's mother was the daughter of the Haitian-born, mixed-race landowner, Joseph Martinez and the New Orleans-born Louise Baquiet (also Baquiex) a mixed-race Black Creole.

Another first! At least in modern times, since there are popes from antiquity whose full backgrounds are unknown.

During the his first Mass after becoming pope, he said the Church would act as a "beacon that illuminates the dark nights of this world".

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
2 people are discussing this page, with 4 comments

Mary Elizabeth

(Member since Sep 27, 2020)
  New Content

Meryl, I an too old to feel shame anymore, so I will share a link that the algorithms sent my way last night.-

The interviewee, Leo Zagami (sp?) has a different definition from yours, for White Pope and Black Pope.

If the guy is on your Forbidden Sources list, essentially Zagamo says he was in training to be a Jesuit, quit, and claims to now be a whistleblower. Zagamo says the White Pope is the official face of the Papacy dressed in white, and the Black Pope is a Jesuit leader (German name I already forgot) who manages things quietly in the background.

What Zagamo says is wilder than a supermarket tabloid. He references a son of the late Argentinian pontiff (Tomasino?), Papal political alliances with Chinese Catholics managed by the CCP, and a whole lot more. It left me amazed during my 3am bout of sleeplessness

tu.be/aMUuJhbuhWg

Submitted on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at 10:05:32 AM

Mary Elizabeth

(Member since Sep 27, 2020)
Reply to Mary Elizabeth:   New Content

Sleepless, I went looking for more sources:

Americanmagazine.org Boy Dying of Cancer wanted to be buried near Pope Francis

Submitted on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at 10:10:39 AM

Mary Elizabeth

(Member since Sep 27, 2020)
Reply to Mary Elizabeth:   New Content

And this, which is a bit more scandalous. Vigano alleges Pope Francis Buried His Own Son at the Vatican in 2014

FromRome.info

Submitted on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at 10:17:50 AM

Joseph Aliaso

(Member since Feb 19, 2022)
  New Content

DA POPE is a WHITE SOX FAN.

onion.com/conclave-selects-first-chicago-style-pope/

Submitted on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 6:48:15 PM

