Is Iran the the perpetrator of aggression?

The U.S. Treasury sanctioned a Chinese oil refinery and fort y shippers. Is doing business with Iran a crime? Or is that nonsense?



Ruling Class propaganda?



The Charter of the Nuremberg Tribunal, the United Nations Charter-a treaty ratified by the US Senate, and the Christian doctrine of War make clear that attacking another country is a crime.

Who attacked who?

Officers of U.S. Central Command, by obeying illegal orders to attack Iran, violated international law, the U.S. Constitution, and centuries of Christian doctrine on Just War, as well as breaking President Trump's promises to Americans.

Top Trump administration officials including Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, & former Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent, along with many national security experts, have said that Iran was not an imminent threat to Americans. Iran hasn't initiated an attack on another country since they regained their independence from the U.S. installed dictator Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi in 1979, nor were they planning to attack any nation.



Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, in a speech at Davos, took credit for creating the economic despair that sparked the protests in Tehran. President Trump, the Jerusalem Post and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo credited the United States and Mossad for involvement in the protests that began peacefully but became violent.

Former CIA analyst Larry C. Johnson, writing in Sonar21, debunks the claim that Iran was a major sponsor of terrorism using U.S. and Israeli government reports. Helping neighbors defend themselves against attacks and invasions isn't terrorism.



Iran fought ISIS and al Qaeda. The United States and deceptively named "Israel" not only attacked Syria for more than a decade, they armed, trained and paid al Nusra fighters/terrorists to attack Syria's secular government. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu boasted to his Likud Party that Israel's (decades long) support for Hamas blocked a two-state solution.



Iran has conducted atomic research since 1967. It signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. It has top engineering universities and a more educated population than the United States. It chose not to develop nuclear weapons despite having the ability to do so. The United States and Israel have illegal nuclear weapons. Israel hasn't signed the NPT.



When President Trump broke the Seven Nation Nuclear Deal (JCPOA) with Iran in 2018, the U.S. unilaterally imposed illegal worldwide murderous sanctions, in addition to already draconian sanctions imposed by President Obama and previous administrations on the people of Iran, taking away their right and foreign businesses' right to engage in trade with each other. The United States Government has authority to regulate commerce within its borders and govern Americans' trade with foreign businesses. It's tyranny, however, to restrict trade relations between foreign businesses. It's a form of oppression. It's like a medieval siege. China, or any other nations' businesses trading with Iran, are not committing a crime. The United States is committing a crime by trying to stop them.

Unilateral worldwide sanctions, sometimes called "secondary sanctions" imposed by the United States crushed Iran's economy and caused great suffering to its people. Only the United Nations has the authority to interfere in trade relations between businesses in foreign countries. President Trump committed an act of war by imposing worldwide sanctions on the people of Iran. According to the British medical journal The Lancet, economic sanctions function as sanctions on the health of a population. Between 2010 and 2021 unilateral secondary sanctions imposed by the United States and its proxies caused an estimated 564,258 deaths each year; more than five times the number of people killed in combat. In 1996, when Madeleine Albright was President Clinton's Ambassador to the United Nations, she was questioned by Lesley Stahl on Sixty Minutes about a report that found U.S. sanctions on the people of Iraq killed half a million Iraqi children. She said, "I think this is a very hard choice, but the price, we think the price is worth it." The United States Ruling Class sanctions more than twenty nations, causing immense suffering, starvation, irreparable injuries and more than 500,000 deaths each year.



Corporate State Media trumpets the lies and false narratives of the Ruling Class and smears those that question them. Whether it was the phony Tonkin Bay Incident employed to justify the war that killed an estimated two million people in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, non-existent WMDs in Iraq, omitting the provocations that led Russia to invade Ukraine, beheaded babies and mass rapes that didn't happen on October 7th, and lies about nuclear weapons development by Iran.



The United States and the Israeli Regime are ruled by Monsters. Too many Americans are in denial about this truth. You are what you do-not what you say you are. Iran, while far from perfect, is a peaceful nation; not a threat to the world.

Iran is the victim, not the perpetrator, of criminal aggression by the United States Ruling Class and the Zionist Regime.

Any nation, organization or individual that aids or abets the United States and Israel's attack on the people of Iran is committing a crime.

People of conscience all over the world pray for peace. They hope that Iran is able to defeat this evil war and decades of criminal economic sanctions on their people.

Rob Baker

Director of Principles NOT Parties