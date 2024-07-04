Independence Day Wisdom from Marianne Williamson

After the distressing debate last week, it became apparent that there could be changes on the horizon. One of the first is that Marianne Williamson is back in the Presidential race.

If something shifts so that there is a different Democratic candidate than what seems likely now, I would welcome seeing Marianne on the debate stage. She's smart, articulate and quick, but more important, she has an uncanny ability to see right through to the essence of the morality and balance of any situation. She lifts up rather than breaks down. Previous debates were better because of her participation. She is the only one who has been in the running who I feel I can trust and who would not let us down, the only one of the group that I could vote for and feel good about the vote I cast. I wish America was ready for her level of ethics.

Marianne reminds us that we don't have to be content with what we are served, we can reach for something better, and I am grateful to her for that.

Below is a portion of her July 4th message.

Happy July 4th! On July 4, 1776, 56 men signed the Declaration of Independence. By doing so they were risking their lives, for if the British had won the Revolutionary War they would have all been hanged as traitors against the King of England.

In signing the Declaration they introduced into the political realm ideas that would change the world: that all men are created equal; that they are endowed by their Creator with the inalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness; that governments are instituted to secure those rights; and if government isn't doing it's job, it's the right of the people to alter or abolish it. Such ideals of personal liberty and potential for self-actualization lie at the heart of what America means. Our second president, John Adams, said he hoped that on every July 4th we would revisit those ideals. The Declaration of Independence is like America's mission statement - yet we must do the inner work of aligning our hearts with the mission or the ideals become as mere dust. From the very beginning, there were those whose hearts were certainly not aligned with our highest ideals. For out of the 56 signers of the Declaration, 41 of them were slaveowners! From the very beginning of the republic there have been two opposing forces that constitute our characterological make-up: those willing to do whatever it takes to actualize America's highest ideals, and those willing to shatter those ideals if they do not align with their own financial or ideological purposes.





