 
Login/Register Login | Register
136 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/4/24

Independence Day Wisdom from Marianne Williamson

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler
Become a Fan
  (81 fans)

Marianne Williamson Profile.
Marianne Williamson Profile.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Supearnesh)   Details   Source   DMCA

After the distressing debate last week, it became apparent that there could be changes on the horizon. One of the first is that Marianne Williamson is back in the Presidential race.

If something shifts so that there is a different Democratic candidate than what seems likely now, I would welcome seeing Marianne on the debate stage. She's smart, articulate and quick, but more important, she has an uncanny ability to see right through to the essence of the morality and balance of any situation. She lifts up rather than breaks down. Previous debates were better because of her participation. She is the only one who has been in the running who I feel I can trust and who would not let us down, the only one of the group that I could vote for and feel good about the vote I cast. I wish America was ready for her level of ethics.

Marianne reminds us that we don't have to be content with what we are served, we can reach for something better, and I am grateful to her for that.

Below is a portion of her July 4th message.

Happy July 4th!

On July 4, 1776, 56 men signed the Declaration of Independence. By doing so they were risking their lives, for if the British had won the Revolutionary War they would have all been hanged as traitors against the King of England.

In signing the Declaration they introduced into the political realm ideas that would change the world: that all men are created equal; that they are endowed by their Creator with the inalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness; that governments are instituted to secure those rights; and if government isn't doing it's job, it's the right of the people to alter or abolish it.

Such ideals of personal liberty and potential for self-actualization lie at the heart of what America means. Our second president, John Adams, said he hoped that on every July 4th we would revisit those ideals. The Declaration of Independence is like America's mission statement - yet we must do the inner work of aligning our hearts with the mission or the ideals become as mere dust.

From the very beginning, there were those whose hearts were certainly not aligned with our highest ideals. For out of the 56 signers of the Declaration, 41 of them were slaveowners! From the very beginning of the republic there have been two opposing forces that constitute our characterological make-up: those willing to do whatever it takes to actualize America's highest ideals, and those willing to shatter those ideals if they do not align with their own financial or ideological purposes.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Meryl Ann Butler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Independence Day; Marianne Williamson, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CEO Ridiculed for Raising Minimum Wage to $70K Has the Last Laugh

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Tips for Avoiding Coronavirus

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend