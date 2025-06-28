 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Life Arts    H4'ed 6/28/25

If it please the hills (Glendalough, 2019)

By   No comments

Gary Lindorff
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

If a man walks high onto the hill,

High on the ridge

To be alone up there

Where the wild deer anticipate his arrival

And spring away but turn

At the edge of the forest to watch him

Crossing the high meadow . . .

And especially if the man is carrying something

Too heavy for the valley to comprehend,

Something that keeps his head down

And his eyes on the path . . .

And if the time is right

For him to be up there

And it is, trust me (trust this telling),

It is right,

And if you want proof,

Then consider those rooks

Perched on the bare bones of the hill

Just like the deer, watching

Without comment, to see what he will do.

And what he does is this:

He stops, and sheds his backpack,

He turns to the four directions murmuring

Inaudible words

That carry nowhere in the stillness of the raw moment,

There being no wind, no movement

In that lonely place.

And then his body seems to spasm,

His head bobbing, his whole upper torso sinking lower

Until he falls to his knees,

And such a keening arises from that man

That the hill hasn't heard

Since the days when . . .

Never mind when. . .but

People used to climb to high-up lonely places

With only the wild to witness

And open wide their heart

Which otherwise would burst and flood the valley,

But way up here

Where the valley isn't even visible

The hill softens. It really does.

And sometimes the wind begins to stir

And sometimes a rook will creak or croak

In sympathy, but that would be a young one,

But for the most part there is a great suspension . . .

And then the man himself grows still

But no longer crouching, but straightening his back,

Hands resting on his thighs

He seems to enlarge a little

And then, slowly, he rises

And as he rises he seems to inflate, growing

Almost doubling in stature

From when he was crouching and weeping . . .

And from his chest, from his mouth

Such a sound explodes

That it doesn't sound human.

Part howl, part roar, part battle cry, agony,

Summons, warning, curse, proclamation,

And let us not dismiss the echo,

And more than one,

But who is counting?

But I'm here to tell you

That people use to do this. I know this,

Because I was that man,

And it felt like I had rediscovered something in me

That I just assumed had died.

When I walked back down to the valley,

The communal dinner was just ending

But everyone stayed at the table

And wanted to know where I had been,

And I told them.

(Article changed on Jun 28, 2025 at 12:21 PM EDT)

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan), and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Poems; Poetry, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Eating Healthy is Do-able / Eating healthily on the fly (plus thoughts on hypoglycemia)

Waking from the dream of causality

More soul-retrieval: Trees in the silo

Trump is an archetype folks and I am the freckle on a whale

I am not strong now, but I will be stronger: Open letter, day after.

Let's play devil's advocate while the dust is still rising.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend