How Gerrymandering Works: A Visual Guide

Gerrymandering has subtle but treacherous power: it allows the party in power to draw the lines of voting districts to serve their own interests, instead of the interests of constituents.

Here's a visual guide showing, with 50 voters, comprised of a minority of 40% pigs and a majority of 60% frogs, how the pigs can redistrict for the win:



A Visual Guide to Gerrymandering: Pigs vs Frogs

(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)





