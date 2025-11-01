Homelessness Data Parallels Property Crime

In the four years during Biden's administration many illegal and undocumented people came across the border. That totaled up to 3 million a year. In four years, that adds to over 10 million. The fate of these undocumented 'south of the border' people has yet to be told. Evidence is beginning to appear on the effect of Biden's lack of immigration policy.

The 2023 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report to Congress charts the evidence between homelessness, property crime, and violent crime. In this generation from 2007 there has been an 50% change in these three. Although the relationship between homelessness and crime is intertwined. The parallel change bottoms in 2020 and remains through 2023.

In 2015, violent crime decreased and property crime increased, while homelessness starts a decline. Property crime rises from 2015 to 2023. By 2020-2023, homelessness declines and returns to a change of -10%, compared with property crime remaining at -50%.



Percentage Change Year to Year

(Image by Annual Homelessness Assessment Report (AHAR, 2023)) Details DMCA



(Source: National Data collected from the 2023 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report to Congress.)